If you haven't had a chance to see one of the Watch Along shows we do with the Georgia games, here's a sample of what you are missing.

We've had about 15K people join us so far, and we try to answer questions throughout the game. It's free and fun. We are a few seconds behind the action, but you can pause the game for a few seconds and then we will be synced. Or watch it later.

Bookmark this page: https://www.youtube.com/c/ugasports?sub_confirmation=1