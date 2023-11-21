Amarius Mims

0:00 – How you feeling after the rehab? 0:56 – Tell us about the play with you and Tate Ratledge against Tennessee that’s going viral 1:39 – What were your thoughts when Brock Bowers came back quicker than you did with the same injury? 2:13 – What did you learn about the offensive line when you were not playing during rehab? 2:44 – Did you feel that you were ready to play prior to you actually playing? 3:16 – Do you talk to others about your past experiences of being in the portal and coming back? 4:30 – What did you learn from your teammates of being in the portal? 5:04 – What is the key for an offensive line that rotates? 5:40 – Do you know your body fat and what are the challenges to keep it that way? 6:09 – What have you seen from Jordan Hall? 6:34 – What did you learn about yourself when you were injured? 7:17 – How do you keep it serious in a week you are playing Georgia Tech?

On the toughest part of returning from his injury... "The toughest part for me mentally was just like, I don't know, just watching everyday because usually like I'm out there practicing, out there joking with my team, having a good time, practicing, you know, learning new plays and all that stuff. But, the worst time for me is just not getting out there, not getting the reps. A lot of mental notes, you know what I'm saying, now I'm just glad to be out there. It was just an awful feeling for me just not -- six games is a lot man. I tried to stay level headed during that time because, like I said, during six weeks you can easily get off track. You can easily be like 'Ok, I'm done with this,' you know what I'm saying, 'I'm not going to come back the same,' and all that good stuff, but really from the help of my teammates just staying on the course and all that good stuff. And, now I'm back, so that's good." On the block that went viral with Tate Ratledge... "Oh man, so I just remember it was a pass play. The coaches were talking about this week, 'Their end guys are good. They're fast. They jump the field." So, I tried to tak a good vertical set, tried to get them to come under, and I had Tate's help. So, I saw him go up under, tried to catch him with my left hand, and I caught him. And then Tate finished him that's all." On seeing Brock Bowers come back from the same injury as himself... "I don't know. I just say Brock is not human. That's all I got to say. He's different on and off the field as y'all know. Like I said, we both had the same injury, different recovery time, but you know I'm just glad we're both back on the field contributing, helping this team."

Dillon Bell

0:00 – Tell us what Kirby Smart said to you in the viral video 0:31 – What did you know about the Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry and what do you know now? 0:53 – Playing for a state championship 1:27 – Playing in this offense 1:49 – What impresses you the most about Malaki Starks? 2:39 – Did you ever think you would ever become this kind of dual-threat when you came to Georgia? 3:07 – What was the conversation with you when you could do both? 3:33 – Tell us the play of Kendall Milton this past month 4:01 – Are Georgia receivers aware that they might not get 1,000 yards when they come to Georgia? 5:11 – How impressive is it that Amarius Mims is that big with that low body fat? 5:53 – What does Mims coming back from his ankle injury tell you about him? 6:23 – Do you watch NFL tape on players that can do both roles?

On what Kirby Smart told him postgame after Tennessee... "He was telling me how I did a great job and as you can see during the interview how I didn't get many touches and how I came up big for the team. We had a great laugh about the touchdown pass as well." On what he knows about the Georgia-Georgia Tech... "I don't really know anything much about it since I'm from Texas. As I got here, I know that it's a big in-state rivalry. It's like a championship game. It's really big here, and I've gotten to know that since I've been here for two years." On if he ever envisioned being a dual-threat on offense... "I say that I just keep my head down and work. Whenever they need me to step up and make plays or whenever my number is called, that's what I do. I don't really think too much about it, but whenever they need me, I'm just here to do my job."

Malaki Starks

0:00 – Georgia Tech’s offense, especially Haynes King 0:48 – Buster Faulkner 1:21 – Where have you developed the most from last season to this season? 1:54 – Assess your effort of almost getting an interception vs Tennessee like the one you did vs Oregon? 2:39 – How do you handle practices nowadays that you are adjusted to Georgia’s system? 3:41 – What did you know about the UGA-Ga Tech rivalry before you got here and now? 4:31 – Do you get history lessons on all rivalries before you play them or just this one?

On Georgia Tech’s offense… “They’ve gotten so much better over the years. Everyone when they think about this game, they think it’s just Georgia versus Georgia Tech, which is not the case. They’re on the up and rising as the season comes to an end. They do things - they run the ball really well, their scheme is really good, they have a fast quarterback and they scheme around him. They’ve got a very good scheme and they’re doing well right now, so we’ve got to be ready.” On the offensive similarities between the Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs… “Yeah, there’s a lot of similarities between him [Buster Faulkner] and Coach [Todd] Monken. A lot, actually. We’ve taken that into play and we’ve been talking about it and working on it. They kind of have the same mindset when it comes to running the offense, so there’s a bunch that he takes over from here or there.” On the area he’s developed most as a player... “I would say being able to communicate. When I first got here, I wasn’t much of a talker. I was scared to say the wrong thing and scared to speak up in the game, in practice, in meetings, whatever the case may be. I don’t really have that fear anymore. I can speak up, and if I’m wrong, someone will correct me. So, just being able to communicate, trying to be on the same page as everybody and what other people are doing.” On what he knew about the Georgia Tech rivalry prior to enrolling at Georgia... “I know we had a bunch of guys - when I say guys, I mean coaches - who played here who played them. I knew it was a big thing. I knew about when they beat us here and they tore up the hedges. Coach Smart gave us a history lesson earlier this week, and I don’t know if I’m allowed to speak on that or not so I won’t. It’s nothing bad, but just a history lesson about Georgia playing Georgia Tech and just how long it goes. Stuff like that. I’ve learned a lot and just being able to take in the information, it makes the game feel like a little more."

Chaz Chambliss

0:00 – Being from Georgia, what did you know about the Georgia vs Georgia Tech rivalry? 1:00 – OLBs vs. run teams 1:36 – How far has Marvin Jones, Jr grown this season? 2:11 – Why has the team been so successful after failing on the opening drive and doing well after?