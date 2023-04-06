WATCH: Amarius Mims and Tykee Smith
Amarius Mims
On the progression of spring practice…
"Everything has been pretty good. It's a little bit of a tight schedule, but other than that, everybody is improving and on the right track. It's going good."
On his growth last season…
"I would say my improvement came from sitting back and watching the guys in front of me. Just the relationship that I have with Broderick [Jones], Warren [McClendon] and Jamaree [Salyer] and watching them. They were teaching me the things that I know now, and they allowed me to grow in a lot of areas on and off the field."
On starting in the Peach Bowl versus Ohio State…
"You would be surprised. It wasn't really me being nervous, it was more like 'I know what I have to do, so I just have to go out here and execute.'"
Tykee Smith
On being healthy this spring…
"It's definitely a blessing to be out there and go through spring because I have never gone through spring before fully healthy. It helps me get the confidence back, so that's definitely been the biggest thing."
On adjustments he has made this spring…
"It's definitely a little different because I've never been through a spring. Getting another time and another phase to learn the defense more to gain more confidence in me."
On what he learned through his injury process…
"Basically, I just learned patience and just trusting that the plans that are planned for me are bigger than the plans I had planned for myself. Basically, the biggest thing I learned was patience."