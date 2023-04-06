On the progression of spring practice…

"Everything has been pretty good. It's a little bit of a tight schedule, but other than that, everybody is improving and on the right track. It's going good."

On his growth last season…

"I would say my improvement came from sitting back and watching the guys in front of me. Just the relationship that I have with Broderick [Jones], Warren [McClendon] and Jamaree [Salyer] and watching them. They were teaching me the things that I know now, and they allowed me to grow in a lot of areas on and off the field."

On starting in the Peach Bowl versus Ohio State…

"You would be surprised. It wasn't really me being nervous, it was more like 'I know what I have to do, so I just have to go out here and execute.'"