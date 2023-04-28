It took much longer than expected, but tight end Darnell Washington finally learned his NFL home. The Pittsburgh Steelers took the former Bulldog in the third round Friday night with the 93rd overall pick.

According to reports, Washington had received negative medical reports on his knee back at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, dropping him to the fourth round.

Washington was projected to go in the second round.

He joins teammate Broderick Jones, who was taken by the Steelers in the first round on Thursday.

“I feel like I’m a good blocker; I could turn into a great blocker,” Washington said in Indianapolis. “I feel I’m a good athlete, but I could turn into a great athlete. As I said, I’m just scratching the surface.”

At 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds, Washington has been described as a “unicorn” compared to others in his position.

That’s a description Washington feels is apropos.

“I feel like I’m the most unique tight; I’m not saying I’m the best,” he said. “I’m very humble. It’s just when you talk about size, I’m bigger than most of the tight ends.”

At Georgia, Washington put that size to great use.

Along with Brock Bowers, the Las Vegas native and now father of two gave opposing defensive coordinators migraines trying to slow each of them down.

As a blocker, Washington essentially served as an extra tackle, a role he grew to enjoy.

“I took a lot of pride in that,” Washington said. “I knew I wasn’t getting 40-50 catches; we had Brock, Ladd (McConkey), guys like that. There’s only one football to go around. You can’t give it to everyone. I embraced blocking. That’s the mindset there.”