Former Georgia tight end Darnell Washington cleared the air on reports that he dropped to Pittsburgh with the 93rd pick in the third round Friday night, allegedly due to concerns over his knees.

Speaking to Pittsburgh reporters, Washington acknowledged teams’ concerns but said there’s absolutely nothing wrong.

“Some teams had concerns with knees because I’m taller and a bigger guy,” Washington said. “They talked about some knee swelling. For me, I had no injury with my knees ever, knock on wood. I never tore anything in the knees,” Washington said. “I had knee surgery on the right knee, but that was just cartilage that flaked up, they went in and cleaned it. There was no break, no tear, no nothing.”

Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada gushed about the former Bulldogs during a press conference Friday night.

"We’re really excited about what he can bring to the table. He’s a versatile guy that can block. How physically he plays. Really excited about it,” Canada said. "He is a giant human being that takes pride in blocking. He enjoys being a blocker. He has been quoted saying he is a sixth offensive lineman. He understands what his body can do. He is definitely a blocker. He is a really good person. Likes football. Really excited about him.”

So is Washington, who joins former teammates Broderick Jones and George Pickens with Pittsburgh.

“I feel great, man,” said Washington, the eighth tight end taken in the draft.

“As I was sitting there and other teams picked these other tight ends, I just started narrowing down options in my head,” he said. “I’m not going to say I knew it was going to be the Steelers, but I had a good feeling. One of the best feelings in the world was just seeing my phone ring.”

Other former Bulldogs look to hear their phone ring today.

Rounds 4-7 of the NFL Draft – which resumes at noon – figures to have a number of Bulldogs receive the call they are hoping for.

The list includes cornerback Kelee Ringo, who earlier had received first-round buzz, along with safety Christopher Smith, running back Kenny McIntosh, quarterback Stetson Bennett, offensive lineman Warren McClendon, outside linebacker Robert Beal, wide receiver Kearis Jackson and kicker Jack Podlesny.