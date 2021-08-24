Warren McClendon in brief on Clemson, his teammates

• First off, McClendon was asked about freshmen line-mates Amarius Mims and Broderick Jones. He offered the typical team-speak: Mims and Jones are “working hard every day” and “coming along well.” Still, according to McClendon on the pair getting their fair share of reps: “The good thing about Coach [Kirby] Smart is everybody gets reps.”

• On offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, McClendon said the redshirt freshman has “improved” and “really gives it his all.”

• As for the Georgia offensive line coach, Matt Luke, McClendon commented he “demands a lot.” He described how the coach physically demonstrates to the linemen how he wants things done—and they oblige. “[Luke] comes in every day, he brings the energy, he brings the juice. And we just follow right behind him.”

• When asked what was key in an offensive line-developing chemistry, McClendon replied, “getting the reps [as a unit].” As far as Georgia’s chemistry with its season opener less than two weeks away, “Our connection is really good along the offensive line.”

• McClendon acted as if crowd noise would not be a factor come September 4, the Bulldogs’ season opener against Clemson in Charlotte. He said noise is occasionally pumped in while practicing in their indoor practice facility, “like a game situation.” McClendon said with confidence, “We’ll be able to hear the snap count.”

• “Leadership” is how McClendon characterized Julian Rochester, who will be playing in his sixth season as a Bulldog. Apparently, Rochester is called “Unc“ (short for “uncle”) by most of the younger players, whereas McClendon calls him “Ju.”

• McClendon compared Rochester’s leadership to that of junior receiver Kearis Jackson. Besides being a leader and a hard worker, Jackson is also “not quiet—he’ll speak up when he has to.”

• McClendon noted Georgia has not “really watched any film on Clemson yet; just working on ourselves right now.” He was aware the Tigers have a “good” defensive line. Of course, “we pride ourselves on having a good offensive line,” according to McClendon, “so it should be a good game.”

• Finally, with fall camp having essentially ended, McClendon was asked if there had been any “change” in the team with the closing of preseason camp and the beginning of the season, per se. He said “everyone’s mindset” had changed, and the team was “transferring into season mode.”