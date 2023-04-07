There have been some excruciating losses for Georgia this spring. Friday’s 7-4 loss to No. 8 Kentucky ranked right up there.

The Bulldogs seemed to be in control, leading 4-0 heading into the seventh before the bullpen imploded, blowing a solid performance by starting pitcher Jaden Woods.

Kentucky scored seven unanswered runs, with six combined walks by Matthew Hoskins and Chandler Marsh playing prominent roles, including two that came with the bases loaded to account for two of the runs.

“It’s straight mental,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “The effort level is obviously there, and they’re trying really hard, but trying doesn’t get you much. You’ve got to execute. (Hoskins and Marsh) are really talented kids, we’ve just got to get somebody to step up.”

Hoskins and Marsh came in as Stricklin’s top bullpen options, with both relievers boasting respectable ERAs of 3.86. However, both would walk three each to add to Georgia’s total of nine for the game.

“There’s a lot of bad feelings, and it’s really hard to handle,” Stricklin said. “If you can’t throw the ball over the plate, you’re not going to win. Jaden was outstanding to win tonight, and deserved to win the game. I hate it for him, but we just didn’t get it done.” Woods pitched well.

The junior lefty only walked three and gave up just one hit, that coming in the sixth inning on a clean single by Jase Felker. Woods, who went 6-2 innings, allowed three runs on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

“I had all of my pitches working,” Woods said. “I just tried to leave it all out there.”

Kentucky’s duo of Logan Martin and Darren Williams wasn’t bad, either. The duo limited Georgia to just two hits over the first five innings until Charlie Condon jumped on the first pitch he saw from Williams and l launched it over the fence in left for his 12th home run.

The Bulldogs (16-14, 1-9) weren’t done.

After loading the bases, Sebastian Murillo bounced a single inside the bag at first driving in two before a sacrifice fly by Mason LaPlante put the Bulldogs up 4-0.

Kentucky finally got to Woods in the seventh when a two-run, two-out double by Reuben Church brought the Wildcats within 4-2, bringing Hoskins into the game.

What happened next was agonizing, to say the least.

Hoskins walked three straight batters, including Felker with the bases loaded before getting Felker on a foul pop to Murillo for the third out and keeping the score 4-3.

Kentucky tied the game in the eighth off Hoskins, who retired the first two batters in the inning before a walk, a passed ball by Fernando Gonzalez, followed by a double by Nolan McCarthy tied the game.

After tying the game in the eighth, the Wildcats (27-3, 9-1) struck for three off of Marsh, including one on the game’s second bases-loaded walk.

“I guess we’ve got to stick together as a pitching staff and grow each and every day,” Woods said. “That’s all I really have to say about that.”

Georgia and Kentucky hope to continue the series on Saturday, but heavy rain expected in the area could lead to a Sunday doubleheader. A decision is expected Saturday morning.

“I thought our energy was really good today. We fought hard and the dugout was great. We were ready to win today, we were prepared to win today,” Stricklin said. “We didn’t, and that’s what hurts. Bottom line, we have to come out (Saturday) and try to win the series.”

