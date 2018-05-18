L.J. Talley tried to escape, to no avail.

Oh, but getting caught never felt so good.

Moments earlier, Talley’s walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th lifted No. 13 Georgia to an 8-7 victory over No. 6 Arkansas, enabling the Bulldogs to guarantee themselves of at least a fourth-place finish in the SEC and a first-round bye at next week’s conference tournament in Hoover.

As Talley’s liner sped toward left field bringing home Keegan McGovern with the winning run, his teammates poured out of the dugout, chasing the Folkston native to the base of the center field wall. They finally caught him, dumping a cooler of water over his head.

“They finally got me,” Talley said. “I didn’t want them to get me with the water, so that’s why I kept running. They got me. It’s all fun and games. I’m just glad we got the win.”

No doubt.

Wins keep getting bigger for the Bulldogs (36-17, 17-12) and Friday’s game – delayed two hours by lightning and rain – was their biggest victory yet.

Georgia – assured of serving as one of 16 hosts for the NCAA Regionals – remains in the picture for an even bigger prize, a potential top 8 National Seed, which would mean the Bulldogs would host a Super Regional, assuming the team is able to advance.

However, first things first.

There’s the not so small matter of Saturday’s regular-season finale (Noon, SEC Network) before next week’s tourney in Hoover. Thanks to Friday’s win, the Bulldogs won’t have to play until Wednesday after earning the coveted bye.

“Getting that extra day, getting to play a team that’s already played once, guaranteeing yourself at least two games in Hoover is huge,” Bulldog skipper Scott Stricklin said. “It’s big for our program, it’s big for our players, I’m just thrilled for everybody.”

Bulldog starter Emerson Hancock didn’t have one of his better days

The freshman right-hander allowed three runs on five hits and two walks, as his fastball – which typically reaches as high as 96 mph – only topped out at 92.

He wasn’t the only pitcher that struggled.

Georgia touched Arkansas starter Kacey Murphy for five runs over the first two innings, but despite that fact, found himself up 6-5 after Zac Kristofak allowed three runs in the third allowing the Razorback to reclaim a 6-5 lead after falling behind 5-3.

However, the outcome would be delayed.

Lightening delayed the game for two hours before play resumed in the top of the fifth.

C.J. Smith took over for Blake Cairnes when play resumed, and the freshman responded with a scoreless inning as the game got back underway.

Michael Curry gave him the lead.

A two-run homer by the junior – who was moved from designated hitter to right field to start the fifth – launched a two-run home over the fence in left to put the Bulldogs up 7-6.

The score stayed that way until the eighth when the Razorbacks scratched across a run on an RBI groundout from Heston Kjerstad, bringing in Aaron Schunk from third to retire Luke Bonfield on a popup to first sending the game to the bottom of the eighth tied at 7.

It turned out to be quite a day for Schunk.

Not only did his two-run homer enable Georgia to tie the game in the first, Schunk (2-1) got credit for the win after closing out the contest with a scoreless 2.1 innings with three strikeouts.

“Before the rain delay it was a hitter’s party, after that it was a pitcher’s party, and afterwards we were able to really do our thing,” Schunk said. “It came down to a nail-biter at the end, but we were able to do what we set out to do.”

After Arkansas stranded a runner in the 10th, Keegan McGovern (3-for-5) led off the inning’s bottom half with a double that hit the chalk right in front of the left field fence. The play was reviewed, but after the call was upheld, Razorback pitcher Barrett Loseke intentionally walked Curry, bringing up Patrick Sullivan, who laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to put runners at second and third.

Following an intentional walk to Cam Shepherd, Talley lined a 0-1 pitch through the hole in left for the game-winner.

“He (Loseke) had been challenging me with fastballs all day,” Talley said. “I was just trying to get one to hit and put a good swing on it.”

Next Up

Georgia and Arkansas (37-16, 18-11) close out the regular season with a noon first pitch Saturday at Foley Field. It’s also Senior Day, with Chase Adkins, McGovern, Mitchell Webb, Trey Logan and Cairnes to be honored in a ceremony expected to begin at 11:30. The game will be shown live on the SEC Network.