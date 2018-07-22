Travon Walker not long ago said that making his decision has been "tougher" than he expected it to be.

Shortly after making that statement, the No. 4-ranked strongside defensive end out of Thomaston (Ga.) Upson Lee really dug deep, wanting to put recruiting behind him before his senior year and he has reached a decision.

"I just really thought a lot about it," said Walker. "I looked at from the aspect of where I would be happy without football and it was clear.

"I took football out of it. I just looked at the schools, and it was tough, but I have made my mind up.

"I will be announcing my decision Tuesday (July 24) at 6:45pm from my school on Fox 5."

Walker said he will commit to Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia or South Carolina when he makes his announcement.

"I am really excited to have my mind made up. It has been a little stressful and I have gone back and forth, but I am ready.

"I know where I am going."