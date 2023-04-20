A sixth Bulldog has entered the NCAA transfer portal with walk-on running back Sevaughn Clark making his decision official Thursday afternoon.

The senior will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Unlike many walk-ons, Clark was considered an invaluable part of Georgia’s running back room, actually seeing action in 11 games over his career.

Last year, Clark (6-1, 215) played in three games, rushing for 35 yards on five carries against Texas Christian in the national championship. During last Saturday’s G-Day game, Clark rushed two times for nine yards.

Clark was one of three walk-on running backs listed on Georgia’s roster, along with Cash Jones and Jacob Hartle. Scholarship backs include Kendall Milton, Branson Robinson, Daijun Edwards, Roderick Robinson, and Andrew Paul.

Clark joins offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs, defensive lineman Bear Alexander, defensive lineman Shone Washington, linebacker Rian Davis and fellow walk-on Weston Wallace (offensive linemen) currently in the portal.