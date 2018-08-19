At the bottom, you’ll find the three different 24-man lineups, and how to vote. But first, each of our selectors—subscriber rdfdawg34 , and team writers Anthony Dasher and Patrick Garbin—argue why their Bulldog team is the best of the three.

In addition, selections will be made under the assumption that every player will be healthy by the time the 2018 season begins.

The three “selectors” will disregard the players’ past or anticipated playing time. Instead, the players will be chosen based on talent and potential. In other words, the probable fact that Jake Fromm will pass for more yardage than Justin Fields, or D’Andre Swift will have more carries than Zamir White, will not be considered—rather, if one team’s 24 selections was to play or face off against either of the other two teams’ 24 selections, which team would be the most talented—most superior—and likely defeat the other two teams?

The inaugural UGASports Mock Draft has concluded, and now it’s your time to evaluate which Bulldog team is the best. When evaluating, please keep in mind the following, which was stressed to the three selectors prior to the draft:

rdfdawg34: On offense, I wanted to draft a team that was downright physical and nasty. If you look at what I was able to put together, I feel that goal was accomplished. At quarterback, I have a leader with big-time experience, ability to make plays in the clutch and will get my offense in the right play; therefore, ensuring the highest opportunity for success. The offensive line is a nice blend of size and strength, which will give me control of the line of scrimmage, allowing me the ability to sustain drives and wear out opposing defenses. At the skill positions, I have the most physical running back on the team, wide receivers and tight ends that have the ability to catch tough passes, as well as provide exceptional blocking on the perimeters and present mismatches with opposing secondaries and linebackers that will open up my running game, which will be the focus of my offensive scheme.

My defense is a great blend of speed, power, and athleticism. On the defensive line, I have a wide variety of skill sets as well as players who fit their roles well. I love the fact that I can get pressure with this unit without always having to send extra linebackers, and that I have a secondary that is capable of holding down the back end of this unit with the best “lockdown” corner in the conference. My linebackers, while lacking experience, have a wide variety of skills and can run sideline to sideline with ease. And if my defensive line wasn’t chaotic enough, my outside linebackers have the ability to cause headaches to opposing quarterbacks with solid pass rushing ability.

Not to be forgotten, my specialist should do a fine job at field goals and flipping the field with great punting ability. Not to be forgotten, I also have a future head coach leading my team which gives me the confidence in knowing that my players will be put in the best possible position to succeed.

In conclusion, I wanted to draft players who made sense at their respective positions and would fit their designated roles well. This team accomplishes that and I feel would be the favorite against the opposing squads if they were to line up on the gridiron. I don’t feel I’m alone in that regard and look forward to seeing what my fellow subscribers have to say.

Anthony Dasher: For me, the first-ever UGASports Mock Draft was all about one thing—accumulating as many top playmakers as I possibly could. Personally, I could not be more pleased. Yes, I went against that proverbial grain. I had a chance to take quarterback Justin Fields with the first pick, but I didn’t, deciding to go defense instead with D’Andre Walker, who I believe has a chance to be Georgia’s biggest playmaker on the defensive side.

Once I had my top target, it was all about getting the best offensive skill players on the team. Frankly, this is no contest. In D’Andre Swift, Mecole Hardman, Terry Godwin, Demetris Robertson, and Zamir White, one can argue that I’ve got Georgia’s top five scoring threats. I also picked up the top tight end in Isaac Nauta, another huge plus. Up front, I wanted size and definitely have that with Isaiah Wilson, Jamaree Salyer, Trey Hill, and Kendall Baker as my top four offensive linemen.

Defensively, I focused on getting the best linebackers I could. I still think Monty Rice will be among Georgia’s leading tacklers, while Walter Grant, David Marshall (he’s cross-training there from defensive line for me), and Walker give me the athleticism I was seeking. On the defensive line, I wanted size and I’ve got a trio of 300-pounders in DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle, Devonte Wyatt, and Jordan Davis.

I did take chances in the secondary. The jury is still out somewhat on Deangelo Gibbs, but I’m banking on a comeback to fortify my defensive backfield, which also includes Otis Reese, Eric Stokes, and Latavious Brini.

Brooks Buce is actually a very accomplished kicker. The preferred walk-on broke numerous school records at Greater Atlanta Christian and would do just fine if not for the presence of Rodrigo Blankenship. My coach, Mel Tucker, is a defensive-minded coach leading my team—and this was another easy choice.

Patrick Garbin: What positional unit keyed Georgia’s turnaround from 2016 to 2017? Assuredly in Kirby Smart’s opinion, the most important unit in football—the offensive line. And, my offense, like the Bulldogs’ offensive attack, has an experienced and dominating foundation of an offensive line, featuring who is arguably the most irreplaceable player on the roster, left tackle Andrew Thomas, and perhaps the best center in the SEC—and the only Bulldog at the position with game experience—Lamont Gaillard.

As for my offensive skill positions, my second selection—the fourth overall in the draft—Justin Fields, could very well finish his career as the greatest at his position in UGA history. My running back, James Cook, has starred in fall camp as one of Georgia’s most versatile players, living up to his five-star status. My receiving corps was purposely built to feature two large receivers on the outside, and one who most fits the prototype of a slot receiver in Ahkil Crumpton. My tight end, high-four-star prospect Luke Ford, could very well be the most talented of the top five Georgia currently features at the position.

My defensive line, featuring senior Jonathan Ledbetter—one of the best defensive ends in the conference—and Notre Dame-transfer Jay Hayes is talented and experienced. Speaking of talent, my linebacking corps of Natrez Patrick, Adam Anderson, Quay Walker, and Robert Beal averaged a Rivals rating of a whopping 6.0 coming out of high school—that’s a high-four-star average—and, with all due respect to the other two competing teams, dwarfs their linebackers’ average ratings of 5.8 and 5.7. My secondary features one of only two UGA players who has been a consensus All-SEC selection in the preseason—invaluable safety J.R. Reed. The other consensus pick? He’s on my team, as well, my kicker—Rodrigo Blankenship—the only placekicker or punter on the Georgia team with major-college experience, and why I chose the All-American candidate with my third selection.

Finally, besides exhibiting Georgia's most irreplaceable player, I feel my team is coached by Georgia’s most irreplaceable assistant, Sam Pittman, who coaches and recruits the unit most responsible for the Bulldogs’ turnaround.

In conclusion, in selecting which of the teams is best, you have to ask yourself, which of the three would go undefeated if its squad’s 24 members faced-off or played the other two? Accordingly, do I think my team goes 2 and 0 against the others? Yessirrr!