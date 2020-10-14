 UGASports - VIDEO: Watch how Amarius Mims committed to Georgia
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-14 15:02:02 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Watch how Amarius Mims committed to Georgia

Dayne Young • UGASports
Staff
@dayneyoung

See how Amarius Mims made his announcement that he will play college football at UGA.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}