Will Muschamp

Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: Well, he did a phenomenal job at Oregon, you know, obviously playing with tempo, which, you know, fatigue makes cowards of us all. And, certainly, when they play fast, you lose eye control defensively, you don't get your cleats in the dirt, you don't get ready to play, you get out-leveraged on formations. And that's what tempo creates. And that's something that Chip's brought to college football, along with a lot of other offensive coaches. But Chip's done an outstanding job. Q. (Inaudible question regarding tempo.) WILL MUSCHAMP: Really good players keep me up late at night. And then we prepare our players -- our offense plays with tempo, plays fast at times, but you become good at what you see a lot defensively in my experience. And Coach Smart does a great job as far as practice schedules of making our guys practice against tempo whether we're getting ready to play against a team with tempo or not because you never know when you're going to get it, so you've got to be prepared for it so -- with some teams. And so I think it's really important that you prepare for those looks. And that's something we spend a lot of time on as far as the tempo is concerned. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: Well, very explosive offense. I think they lead the country in explosive plays at 50 yards or more. I think they're second in 40 yard plays or more. Very experienced team. You've got close to 200 snaps on their offensive line. Depending on what personnel grouping you're looking at, you know, nine starters that are seniors. So very talented out wide obviously with Johnson and Williams. But Barber and Davis are really good slot receivers. Davis has got six touchdowns as a returner, five as a punt returner, one as a kick returner. Duggan's an outstanding player, can hurt you with legs and arm. They're a balanced team. They run the ball extremely well. So whatever personnel grouping you're looking at, it's really 50/50 run/pass when it all boils down to it. I think they do a really good job of staying balanced, which I think helps them create explosive plays down the field. Q. (Inaudible question regarding Ohio State game and scramble.) WILL MUSCHAMP: We work on scramble drill a lot. Obviously not enough. We gave up 14 points in the Ohio State game on scramble pass. And we had -- initially, you have the receiver covered and then you've got to win in space versus a very skilled player. And they've got a bunch of skilled players as well as far as TCU is concerned. So something you continue to work on, finish on the quarterback better and finish down the field on receivers better, which, obviously, we have not done a great job of that. And we spent more time working on it. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: As many as you can have. The most exerting thing you do as a football is rush the passer. It's the most exerting thing you do. And when a guy -- when big guys, in my experience, have run out of gas, they're done. There's nothing left. When they're done, they can't help you anymore. So you have to have as many as you can that can go rush the edges, that can go push the pocket in the middle. You can never have enough. I can assure you of that. Any time we have an opportunity to go a one for one, which means they have subbed or the ball's gone out of bounds and we have a chance to sub, we're going to sub. We don't ever want our big guys playing more than six snaps. We want to be able to rotate. We need to have different combinations of guys probably in there together. And some guys can sustain and play longer than others. But we're going to rotate our big guys. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: Very difficult. There's not a lot of men walking around this earth that can do what he can do. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: I think it's very difficult to put yourself in a position to be here. You know, I credit Coach Smart a lot for that. I credit this staff a lot for that and these players to be able to stay humble, to stay in the moment, to be where your feet are. And those are things that we constantly are talking to our players about. But the leadership and Coach's Smart's been outstanding as far as managing the moment we're in but also from a staff standpoint spearheaded by him is looking forward to the things that can take us down. Where do the mighty fall. And those are things we address with our team a lot. And our players certainly understand that. But I credit our players a lot too. They have to have a certain level of buy-in in order to not just practice what you preach. And our players have done that. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: Staying there. A lot harder. A lot harder. The pitfalls of the world we're in right now especially. The NIL and who's getting what and why isn't this happening for me and the transfer portal. To lose only one football player going into this game says a lot about our program. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: Depends on who it is, but -- and some guys can play longer than others. Some guys, you know, after three -- (indicating). Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: Until Jalen gets tired. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: Well, there's multiple guys that -- considering the amount of extremely talented players we lost off last year's defense. And to see Pop, Jamon, how he's come along, Smael Mondon. You know, those guys have played really good football for us. Zion Logue, Nazir Stackhouse inside, fantastic job for us. Bobby Beal's had a really good year Malaki Starks as a true freshman. Chris Smith has been a guy that we knew was going to play well and has had a fantastic year for us. The list goes on and on when you've played good football of guys that you are counting on stepping up, needed to step up and certainly a lot of those guys have. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: Drew I think is outstanding over the last two years, listening to him message our team, message our staff, I think does a fantastic job of pulling everyone together, understanding the concept of the team and how important that part of it is. And I've been really, really impressed with Drew in his messaging for our football team and for our staff. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: Well, a bunch of them last year was burn the boats. He talked about that to our football team, which was an awesome story. Obviously, my dad was a history teacher. So I heard a lot of these stories at home. My dad was a great story teller. But he talked in terms of that mentality going into a game. But he's had a lot of really good stories. Probably too many to tell and how well he relates with our football team and our staff. And I think that's the biggest -- it's not just a great story, it's relating to the situation at hand and understanding where we are as a team. And I think, obviously, he has a lot of communication with Coach Smart. And their communication and messaging has been really good. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: I think that it's really important because in our society right now, you don't know what messages our guys are hearing. Social media. Negativity. Everyone has a platform. No matter how ill informed and ignorant the platform may be, everyone has a platform. So I think it's really important for our guys to understand the messaging from our organization. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: I don't know. I've never done it before. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: You know, I don't know that it would be one moment. I think it would be his -- to capture his career and tell that story is pretty amazing. To see a guy that dreamed of coming to the University of Georgia be the quarterback at Georgia, which is what he always wanted to do, to walk on, have it not going the right way or see it the way he saw it. To go to Jones Junior College in Ellisville, Mississippi. To come back to Georgia. And when I stepped on campus, I guess a spring ago, he was third string. And I think Todd Monken said it best. We kept telling him he wasn't good enough and he kept proving us wrong. So Todd said that last -- I saw a quote -- for the Peach Bowl, I think it was. But he kept proving us wrong. And it's a great story about resiliency, persistence, which we don't have a lot of that in our society right now. And a guy that continued to stay at what he wanted and was unwilling to compromise. So I don't think you can put one moment into it. I think you've got to look at the whole story. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: In a month, you can screw a lot of things up. Q. So this is better? WILL MUSCHAMP: I like having the time frame we have. You never have enough time. But you can start creating a lot of issues for yourself when you've got a month of what -- the what-if game I call it. What if they do this or what if they do that. Well, they haven't done that, so let's make an adjustment in the game. But that time you have sometimes is too much time. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: Well, I thought we interviewed him. And right after the interview, we all knew as a staff that's the guy we needed to hire. Extremely bright. Great personality. Been great with our players. He's brought some good ideas to doing some things a different way, which is always good. You need to have different ideas that inject into your staff. But I think Chidera's got a huge future in this profession. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: You know, Dale's really a guy -- a very physical corner, a guy that's willing to tackle. That's not always the case with some corners but extremely bright, intelligent. I think he's got a great future at Georgia. Really has learned a lot of the stuff, the techniques and the fundamentals of what we work on extremely well. And I think he's got a really bright future at Georgia. JaCorey really has never played defensive back before. He was more of a receiver, kind of played like an outside backer in high school. So there's a lot of firsts for him. And when you're playing in a complex system that depends on the safety to make all the calls, that's been -- there's been a learning curve. JaCorey is extremely bright. But he's doing a lot of things for the first time he's ever done them. So you have to account for that. And he's, again, got a very bright future at Georgia. He's going to be a really good football player. He's got ball skills. He can run. He's got girth in his body. He can tackle. He's a willing tackler. He's a grout young man and somebody that I enjoy coaching. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: Well, you know, again, a guy that's great resiliency and some tough setbacks with his foot and his knee last year. And then coming back off it -- I don't know that Tykee was probably full speed until about mid season. And he's worked himself into that role. And it's been tough and frustrating for him probably at times with playing time. But a guy that's a really good football player, done a great job when he's had his opportunities in the defensive backfield for us but also done a really nice job on special teams. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: Really impressed. Dean Mercardo and Miller are both talented guys. They have a good stable of backs. They do some two back at times. But that's the thing about this football team. Don't get confused. They're a very physical team. They run the ball extremely well. They're very balanced in what they do by personnel grouping. They're about 50/50 across the board run and pass. And that's -- sometimes you get -- you hear air raid, you get a little confused on that. This is a very physical team that runs the ball extremely well. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: I like winning so -- winning games is a lot of fun. So -- but I don't know that it would be one thing for me. I enjoyed -- this is a very enjoyable group of players to be around. It's a great staff to work with. Coach Smart and I, we go way back and we're very close. But just -- I think the day-to-day operation with the staff and the players has been a lot of fun. Q. (Inaudible question regarding favorite memory.) WILL MUSCHAMP: Well, he caught a touchdown pass against Ohio State that was pretty important. But Quan was a great player for us. My youngest son Whit who is now a junior in high school, he could not pronounce his Qs and Cs when he was little. And when he caught the touchdown pass against -- in the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State, I remember, Whit came to me and said "Ton Tosby" is a great player, Dad. Well, it's not really how you pronounce his name but it's close. But he was a great player, great young guy, and I hope he's doing well. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: Well, again, I think that you -- as a defensive or offensive player, you get used to what you see. So as an offensive line, you get four down, you get three four structure, two overhang backers, you know, most everybody in college football runs some form of that. And now when you go face something that you've never faced before, it creates a little angst, a little uncertainty, how are we going to block this, how are we going to protect this because it's not a normal structure that you've faced. It's kind of like when you're a defensive coach and you face the option. It's not really something we see a lot, and you've got to be able to adjust and adapt to it. Be no different than you play somebody that's got a two back system now. That's not really something you see a lot. When I first got into coaching, that's what everybody did. So I think you get good and you get more familiar with the things you see. It's just not something you see a lot of. And I think that's what I would equate it to. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: Both backs are big, strong, physical guys, run behind their pads. They get north and south. I think a lot of their run game is downhill running game. That's what they want to do. Again, as I said before, they're a very balanced football team. They run the ball extremely well. They have an offensive line that has about 180 starts. They have a very experienced offensive line. They have a quarterback that can hurt you running the ball and throwing it. So that helps everybody within the running game system right there. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: Had a bunch against Michigan, and I think Michigan's pretty good on defense. So ran the ball extremely well. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: You got to be able to account for his legs. That's what's very difficult to defend is the off-rhythm plays with a quarterback like him, and he creates a bunch. He creates a bunch of them at creating explosive plays. So you got designed running game, which he obviously does extremely well, and then you have the off-rhythm plays, which he creates a lot of issues for us. So, absolutely, we've got to be dialed in as far as rushing the passer, as far as keeping our rush lanes, staying disciplined in our rush lanes to be able to be able to limit him. Q. (Inaudible question regarding Jalen.) WILL MUSCHAMP: Well, he's extremely talented. He's a 300-pound plus guy that has fast twitch, has really good block recognition. As far as run-pass pullers. Some guys have innate ability to see and recognize those things. And Jalen has that ability. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: Well, we try and create as many one-on-ones as we can. It's hard to chip a guy inside, so that's one thing. But we know people are going to turn the protection to him. We've got to do a good job of trying to create as many one on ones as we can. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: He's a four down player. The most exerting thing you can do as a football player is rush the passer. That's what we've got to do a good job -- we do a good job of managing snap counts in the game and making sure the -- because once a big guy runs out of gas, they're done. I mean, they're not going to regain. It's not like a skill player. So we've got to make sure that we manage those snaps the best we can. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: Extremely bright, extremely intelligent, very coachable. Q. How does that express itself in terms of his growing? WILL MUSCHAMP: You've got to have guys that are willing to listen, that are willing to be coached. And Jalen certainly is. Q. (Inaudible question regarding Hamlin injury.) I'm just curious what's the process in preparation like for those rare but extreme medical -- WILL MUSCHAMP: Ron Courson, our head of sports medicine, does a phenomenal job and Coach Smart met with our entire team the next morning explained the injury, the unfortunate situation and made sure our players understood what happened and the circumstances within it and how it happened. Q. (Inaudible question regarding Chris Smith.) WILL MUSCHAMP: Well, he's been able to accomplish as a safety at Georgia a lot more than the rest of us. I can tell you that right now. And what he's -- you know, the leadership he provides, the work ethic, the practice habits, you know, he's what you want in a player. I'm a huge Chris Smith fan. Love the guy, how he goes about his business. And I would say this -- he'll get mad when I say it, but the intangible quality he has supersedes his ability. And that's a compliment for how he goes about his business. Q. (Inaudible question.) WILL MUSCHAMP: You've got to ask somebody else. I don't know about that. There's only one Stetson Bennett. Q. (Inaudible question regarding off season.) WILL MUSCHAMP: As far as the football team? The entire team? Q. Yeah. The team, coaches, everyone. WILL MUSCHAMP: You know, we're very young. And you never really know when you're young what you're going to get, how you're going to respond in front of 80,000 people. And I think that this -- I've said this before, I think our offense kind of let a very young, youthful defense kind of get its footing as the season went. I mean, first ball game of the year, it's 28 nothing and you ain't sat down yet. And so they enabled us to get our grounding a little bit to get some younger guys that maybe have not been in this position before a little bit more grounded. So I think we've played really good complementary good football, starting out with that, which I think that was critical to let our guys get -- not have to play a tight game early and be able to grow a little bit as a defense. And then as we've continued to grow and progress, you know, they've done everything that I know Coach Smart's asked as a head football coach, that we've asked assistants. I think we've grown in some maturity roles that we needed to grow in. And you credit the players on that. And you credit the structure of our program. Q. (Inaudible question regarding structure.) WILL MUSCHAMP: Absolutely. I think that the messaging from coach and from Drew have been outstanding. And our players bought in because they see the success that we've had. And it's easy to sell it when we have success. So our players understand that there's something we're doing right as far as those things are concerned. But I love those settings, those skull sessions that are really intimate as far as your team is concerned and your players are concerned. And you've got guys that are speaking and telling their story. And you learn so much more about somebody rather than just the football side of things. And I think those have been really, really beneficial for our team. Q. What is it about Drew? WILL MUSCHAMP: I think Drew does a great job of -- it's one thing to tell a story. It's another thing to tell a story that's meaningful that our players will understand. Burn the boats last year going into the championship game. Great mentality. That's it. This is it. This is all we got. But then changing the narrative a little bit here and there that keeps our players interested, that -- and it relates well with our team. And it's a message that Coach Smart wants delivered. And I think it's been huge for us.

Glenn Schumann

Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: We expected them to use tempo. They did a great job alternating how they played the game, which is part of every game you play. They are going to be packages for every offense that pick up the pace and things where they check with me. They did a great job throughout the game. I think any time you play defense in today's day and age of college football, you better be ready to handle tempo. Q. (Inaudible question regarding substitutions.) GLENN SCHUMANN: You get to sub when they sub. So you're prepared that, hey, when they don't sub, then you either have to get them on extremely quickly or you have to play with the guys you have. And when they sub, we were able to sub. We just had to follow the plan from that standpoint. Q. (Inaudible question regarding Michigan and Ohio State difference in their offenses.) GLENN SCHUMANN: You've got to do what your personnel dictates. So both of those teams kind of play to their strengths. Obviously, when we played Michigan, they had a lot of great tight ends, the offensive line, and they would take shots down the field. And then when we played Ohio State, they had great quarterbacks and receivers and really skilled players throughout the board on their offense as well as the offensive line. So they threw it around more. Offenses that make it to this part of the season, just like TCU and what they've done to get here, they play to the strengths of their players and they use them well. That's what every great offense does. Yeah. Those two teams were different stylistically, but they were the same in the way they made sure to get the ball in the hands of their play makers. That's what you have to do. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: There's structural things in terms of personnel groupings, in terms of certain coverages that you play, ways that you line up, adjust to formations. But we've evolved a lot as I'm sure they have. There's kind of a base structure. It's like you go into your pantry at the house, there's all kinds of spices and ingredients, different foods. You can make whatever dish you want as long as you have them in there. So a lot of the base structure is similar, a lot of the defense is different. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: I think attention to detail, discipline, work hard on a day in, day out basis. That doesn't change. That's what you have to do to be successful. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: I think every successful organization in the world has a high standard for how they do things. And it starts with great leadership. Q. Coach, as you prepare for TCU, does it remind you of anybody you've already played this year? (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: They're really unique in the sense that there are passing game concepts that carry over from Coach Dykes' history in terms of the air raid background. When you see them open it up and spread it out, a lot of the concepts match up with maybe what Mississippi State did with Mike Leach and things of that nature. But they run the ball extremely well. And they're committed to running the ball. And they're really good at what they do in terms of the counter run schemes and the zone run schemes they play with. I think that makes them unique because they can really run the ball well. The quarterback adds to that element. The backs are really good. And on top of that, when they do spread you out, they have the ability to go air raid when they want to. So there's not an exact fit in terms of matching them up that way. But you see elements from other people. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: He's been making great runs all year. He's an explosive back that breaks tackles, makes people miss the second level and has home run speed. You just saw that come to fruition against Michigan as he had more opportunities. If you watch the explosive play reel -- and they are an extremely explosive offense -- and you just watch every play over 15 yards on the season, he shows up all over it, whether it was last game or the first game of the season. I think it's easy when you watch the tape, regardless what the stats or carries show, to have a lot of respect for that guy. He's a really good back. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: I think when you have a team that's been able to make it to the college football playoff, the national championship, that all their guys are big game guys. And every game is a big game if you approach it the right way. I think he's been consistent throughout. But there's been obviously some games where he's had more explosive runs. So I understand why you say that. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: His ability to extend plays. His competitiveness. He's extremely physical. When he runs the ball, he is running to gain yards. He's not running to give himself up and slide. He is seeking contact. I think that you have to prepare for that at a high level because a lot of quarterbacks slide. A lot of people don't -- there's hidden yardage throughout the game where if you don't tackle him like a running back, then you can let a second and 7 turn into a second and 3 in a hurry. And you can't play the game that way. In addition, I think he does an exceptional job on his deep balls. He throws a very catchable deep ball, really accurate. And he trusts his guys on the outside to go up and play the ball. And I think that's what is unique. His ability on the run game, when you try to take the backside of the game, he can make you pay for it. He's done it time and again. When he scrambles, he scrambles to run, and he adds yards at the end of the run, which extends drives. And he's really become -- when you watch him this year compared to the way he was when you go back and watch film earlier in his career, he's really evolved as a passer. And I think he's leaps and bounds better. Credit to him for the work he's put in and their staff for developing him. But he throws the ball extremely well down the field, which is why they've had all these explosives this year. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: You know, my best memories from that year are about the guys who embraced what we were doing and who had a vision for what we've been able to accomplish now and wanted to be a part of that. You know, there's always difficulties in transition years. I would bet that if you asked -- if you asked Coach Dykes that there's -- there have been difficulties that they've managed to overcome this year and been extremely successful. And a credit to them in their first year to be able to do what they've done. But my main memories from that year is honestly about the guys who ended up becoming the leaders in that program and who laid the foundation for what we are doing now because you could see that from Nick Chubb and Sony Michele. You could see that from Isaiah Wynn, Lorenzo Carter, Devin Bell, Roquan Smith, so many guys beyond them. I can sit up here and waste my next 30 minutes naming all the guys who were so important to this foundation. And that's really what I remember is not necessarily the guys that didn't want to get on the same page with us but the guys who did. And a lot of credit goes to them for what we've been able to accomplish now. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: I think the postseason practice that year to get ready to play TCU in the Liberty Bowl. I think you saw guys approach that game -- even though it was the Liberty Bowl, no disrespect to that game, but it wasn't a New Year's Day bowl. It wasn't a playoff game. But the way those guys I mentioned, in addition to the rest of the team, approached that game, they approached it as it was the first game of the next season and not the last game of the previous season. And that really sticks out to me because they went about it the right way. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: The first thing we do on Sunday, no matter what the scoreboard says, is be extremely critical in our write-up of what we did in the game. And we go from things we did well to things we did poorly to preparation errors to personnel errors. Maybe we weren't in the right personnel grouping or we mismanaged a substitution, whatever it was, and then other comments on the game, things that you would do the next time you played that opponent. If you were playing the game tomorrow, what would you have changed. And the list of things we did well, no matter if we're playing Sanford or Ohio State, is always much shorter than the list of things we did poorly in our preparation errors because we try to be as critical as possible of what we do no matter what the scoreboard says. So I think you approach things the same way. Let's be really critical of what we need to fix, look at it, assess whether it was schematic, whether it was coaching base, whether it was excuse base, whether it technique base. And sometimes you're in good position and you give up a play. And that's football. They work hard 365 days a year, you know, the way we do too. So I think you've got to look at it that way. And you've got to focus on what you can do better yourself as a unit and as a team and as a coach or a player. And we try to approach it that way. That's how you continue to get better and have success. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: He's an outstanding player. What is great about him is his ability to not only get on top for the deep balls but his ability to extend plays and get balls after catch. So I think you look at how does he create his plays and then present that in terms of here is what we have to do to limit him. So on deep balls, we have to win our fair share. We have to get him cut off and not let him get on top of us because he has great speed. So when he is on top, Duggan does a great job of putting the ball out there for him to run under it. And then on the intermediate throws or the short throws, the screens, the slants, things of that nature, we've got to get him on the ground and limit yards after catch because he does a great job making you miss. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: I hate to do the comparison game. I know that it would be -- he's unique. There's a reason he was a Heisman man finalist. Right? And he does a great job with his legs and finishing runs. And he also does a great job in the passing game, especially on the deep balls. And that makes him unique because he's not just a runner. And he's not just a designed quarterback run guy. He's not just a guy who pulls the ball in zone read. He has over 500 yards on quarterback runs. He has another I believe 170 yards on scrambles. And then he throws the ball really well down the field. So I think you have to be pretty unique to be a Heisman man finalist. I would say he's just -- that's what he is. He's unique in and of himself. Q. (Inaudible question regarding TCU's offense.) GLENN SCHUMANN: I think they run the ball extremely well. They are really physical up front. They have creative scheme in terms of ways to create issues for how you want to play certain runs. They're not going to let -- they know the answers to what you're going to do to them in the run game, and they have plans for your answers. So I think it's a mark of credit to their coaching staff and credit it to their players for, hey, taking the plan in terms of, okay, when you do this when we're running counter, here is our answer. When we're doing this when we're running read zone, here is our answer. And they have some really unique runs as well. And they do a great job of -- like I said, vertical passing game is huge for them. But they find ways to get the ball to their play makers in space in the short part of the field with room to run. So eliminating yards after catch is critical. But they're going to find ways to create space in their scheme so that the guys have yards to run after catch. And we've got to do a great job of getting to the ball every hat we have to take that away. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: They -- you know, obviously, when you look at Coach Riley and Coach Dykes' roots in terms of offenses, you can see the background where some of the passing game, especially when they're opened up -- their opened up passing game you can see air raid style. Right? You can see that whole tree of offense. When you go look at their game when they have the tight end in the game, you can see a lot of that that has carryover and similarities from what Garrett's brother Lincoln does in terms of that part of the game. And then their run game is really based on the personnel that they're in. So I think that obviously Coach Ricker, who's their offensive line coach, he does a really good job in terms of scheming up the run game that they're going to use as well. So I think it's unique in that regard. But they're really good at what they do. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: So it's interesting you make reference to -- we used to call it a rover. And I really think the rover position is -- I don't want to say dead. It's not dead. But the way that has been played as a rover has changed. That's why the star is its own entity. A guy needs to be able to be able to play like a slot corner. So you need a guy who's able to play man to man because so much of the RPO game, so much of the spread game requires you to win isolated match-ups. You can't just spot drop and play zone. And back when you think about a lot of rovers, when people would play with a rover, they were rushers or spot droppers a lot of the time. The star -- Q. (Inaudible.) GLENN SCHUMANN: Correct. And now when you look at, you know, 80 percent of the NFL is playing nickel defense because you have to match up to all the 11 personnel and the slot receivers. And that's carried over to college football and the way the game's played. So what you need there and what those guys have to do to be successful is they have to be able to impact the game as a blitzer, right? Which Javon and Tykee have done a great job of that. They have to be able to -- when they go to the perimeter screen game, they have to be able to hold up out there, which a lot of that, you're right, those guys aren't the guys with the most height, bulk, length. But what they do have is the tenacity and competitive toughness and leverage to be able to -- if they strike people the right way, they get under them and play with good discipline and toughness, they can still leverage the ball on the perimeter. Okay. So blitz, leverage the perimeter, screen game and run game. And then they've got to be able to win in man-to-man coverage at the end of the day because slot receivers are so good. Slot receivers are not where you put your third best option now. In some offenses, slot receiver is the first or second best option. So you have to be able to win there. And it's a really unique position. And recruiting now, you don't necessarily recruit a star, per se, but every guy you say -- whether he's a corner or a safety -- can he play star. And it's a huge value recruiting a guy who is a corner with enough toughness in size that can play star or a safety you're recruiting that has enough man-to-man coverage ability to slide down there. And the more guys you have who can play star, the better you'll be on defense. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: Every guy who plays DB needs to have a secondary position in our mind, whether that's a nickel or a dime or a guy who you think could play safety and corner. You want to have a guy who can be really versatile scheme-wise. The way we love to sub, you don't want to have a guy who can only do one thing. One, for their career -- it's important for their career if they want to have longevity to be able to be versatile. And, two, for us to be able to match up with all the different offenses we play. Because week to week, the style of the offense changes. And then what we're going to ask each position on the field changes, so to speak. That's -- it's a really important position. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: I think that what's unique about Jalen is his ability to impact the game, both in the run game and pass game, and his level of athleticism. Sometimes you have defense linemen that, hey, they're great run defenders, they're great when they're stationary but they're not good when you move them. Or you have the smaller, quicker D-linemen that are great when you move them and gap them and penetrate them but they can't hold up when they get doubled. Or you have the guys that are your first and second down only guys that can't play on third down or the third down guys that really you don't want them in there on first and second down. And so he can do all that. He's extremely well-rounded. If you want to move him, he can move. If you want to ask him to go strike and play two-gap and play technique, he can do that. And he impacts the game on third down at a high level. And he's a true, shoot, four down player. Because as much offenses go for it on fourth down now, you can't just be a three down player, you've got to be a four down player. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: He's really good. You won't get a ranking out of me. That's out of fairness to him and out of guys that we've been around before. But he's really good. His best is really, really good. He is humble and quiet and he just loves football and he loves his teammates. I mean, if you -- you'll see him hang out with the walk-ons as much as you will the scholarship guys. And I think that's unique. He values everybody in the organization. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: I think it's exciting for him. It's exciting for everybody. We're on a five-hour flight out here -- I think we made better time than that. But the screen on the plane said it was going to be a five-hour flight. And when you're traveling and you're looking out the window, you say, man, the game of football has brought so many people together. And it's brought so many people a long way. And it's such a beautiful thing about what sport is able to do and this event in general. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: The most important stat right now to me in football when you're talking about coaching defense is eliminating explosive plays. As the explosive plays go up, the points go up. So I would say this is a really explosive offense. I believe they have the most touchdowns in the country over 50 yards on the season. And they have a ton of huge chunk plays, over 10 plays of 15 yards or more a game. So that would be number one is eliminate explosives, minimize explosives because as the explosives go up, the points go up. So if you don't want to give up points, don't give up explosives. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: Our goal in every game is to limit what the other team does as much as possible. We don't relax our standards based on who we're playing or what they're good at. We're proud of the way they competed, but the guys were resilient and never gave up. You all can look at the scoreboard and say we gave up way too many points, way too many explosives. But the guys on the sideline were resilient. They knew that we had to get one -- the next drive was the only drive we control. So if we get one stop, we get the offense back the ball, and we try to get another stop. And the guys did that. And I don't know how you can say you're disappointed of somebody when they never quit. And they were resilient. And as a coach, you preach all the time about playing without a scoreboard. And they did that. Do we want the results to be better? Absolutely. Okay. Nobody shies away from that, players and coaches included. But you can't be disappointed of people who never stopped chomping, never stopped focusing on what they had to do for us to win. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: Size. You start with the makeup. Right? Size and speed. Obviously, special in those characteristics. He's able to win on vertical balls. The guy has a ton of go balls that he wins on release and then he stacks guys, which you have to be able to get off the line and get off press. And he does that. And when he gets off the line, he does a great job of putting himself into a position where the DB struggles to recover. But beyond that, he's not just a vertical threat. He does a really good job yards after catch. Make a lot of people miss. I believe he has 18 forced missed tackles is what our quality control guys totaled up for us. So I think he can hurt you in the short game. He can hurt you in the screen game. He can hurt you on the vertical balls. He's just really well rounded. In addition to the fact that he has size and speed. Those are all the traits you want in a wide out. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: When you play in championship games, there's one-on-ones all over the field. And great players, they embrace the challenge of one-on-one match-ups. So I think our guys are excited. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: So Stetson does an excellent job of -- you might fool him on something once. You don't normally fool him again. He's really smart, not just in terms of his natural intelligence as a person but in terms of football savvy. You know, people would describe that as instincts. He has a great feel for where things are coming from. You know, it's like when you're a little kid, you're playing -- and you have -- I have a 3-year-old, right, and they have the card you put upside down and you're matching them and you flip them over and you find where they are. When he sees defenses, a lot of times, he may miss the first time, but he finds the next time. There's moments in good on good scenarios where we go ones versus ones where he figures out exactly what we're in and -- you know, and he gets the offense in the right play. And I think, obviously, he's extremely athletic. He's a competitor. He does a really good job pushing the ball down the field. And he's clutch in critical moments. But in addition to that, he's so savvy in the game of football. And that helps him, I think, always know where to go with the ball and what he wants to do with it. I think that's -- to be a great quarterback, you have to do that. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: The physical skill set you noticed early in terms of his ability to extend plays and cause problems. It's well-documented going back to when we played in the Rose Bowl that he gave our defense fits when he was emulating Baker Mayfield as a scout team quarterback. That physical skill set he had in high school. If you go watch the film at Pierce County, he's running around all over the field and making those throws. You don't really know what level of processer somebody is, what level of football instincts they have until they're out there. And, man, he's so impressive in that way. In addition to he has great physical tools in terms of his athleticism and ability to extend plays. And he throws the heck out of the football. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: It's a national championship game. It's different every time you get to play in a game that has more stakes -- and every game has stakes. Right? But, I mean, our guys do a great job of approaching the prep the right way. They go out there -- today we're going to follow our blueprint for what we do two days before the game. Right? It is two days. Right? Correct? Okay. Just making sure. When you end up playing a game on Monday -- it was great in the semifinal because game's on Saturday. Day of the week tells me exactly where we are. But they've got to approach it as such. There's a reason we prep the way that we do. Obviously, we're in -- we're out here in California with you-all. And the stakes are as high as they get in college football. But our guys do a great job of focusing on what they have to do to be successful. And from that standpoint, it is different. Everybody knows that. We need to play our best game. But the prep is what got you here, so we can't abandon the habits that have helped us be successful. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: You know, I've been -- I've been so far into what we need to do to limit their offense that's exceptional that I have not been able -- obviously, I'm familiar with how they line up and what they do stylistically, and we try to do the best job possible with our scout teams here. And we have a lot of coaches committed to scout work. And they're helping the best way that we can to help our offense. But if I started making comments about the TCU defense, it would be without enough research because we've got our hands full with their offense. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: This team has understood that they have to continue to get better to be where we want to be, where we are today. And they've embraced that in prep. And I think -- not that -- I mean, last year's team for -- credit to them for all the talent that we had, they always wanted to continue to attack the day and become the best version of themselves. But I think if you were to say what's different is how far some of these guys have had to come to improve. They have a great skill set or they wouldn't be at the University of Georgia. Anybody that gets recruited to play here has ability. But there have been a lot of guys who have had to grow significantly, whether that's a guy who's played but has never been a leader guys that had to become a leader, guys who are young who had to step in starting for the first time or guys who are older who may have been role players that have had to really step up and play a lot of snaps for us. I think that's the biggest difference is just -- I love these guys for how they've completed and the strides that they've made to get where we are. Q. (Inaudible question regarding game plan.) GLENN SCHUMANN: So when you start the process of building a defense in the off season, starting with spring ball, going through summer to fall camp, you build a library of tools. You try to prepare yourself to have answers for every type of offense. And that way, you have a good bank to work from. And so when you start on Sunday -- let's say Sunday even though it wasn't a Sunday this time -- of game prep, you look at your whole menu of what our players already know and say what fits this offense. And then you say, okay, where are the holes based on what they do that we need to have answers for what they're going to do. So it's not a whole new defense. We haven't played the same -- there are certain calls that have carried over to every opponent we've played this year. And there are certain calls that have showed up for one opponent and disappeared forever. Then it just stays in the bank until we need it again. So there will be things that carry over, and there will be things that we do in this game that we've done earlier in the year for similar challenges. And there will be things that are new specifically for our opponent. And that's kind of the recipe we follow. Q. (Inaudible question.) GLENN SCHUMANN: You have to account for them every play in terms of run game, in terms of scrambling, in terms of ability to throw the ball. I mean, that guy makes them go in every phase of their offense and has really talented players around him. But I think you have to be really sound in what you do because you can't not account for him.

Dell McGee

Q. (No microphone.) DELL MCGEE: TCU presents a different and a unique style of defense for us as an offense. They're a 3, 3, 5 where they have very athletic, rangy defensive ends. They got basically two seniors on the edges. They got one true freshman that's their anchor that has done a tremendous job coming in and playing as a true freshman. The second level of their defense, their linebackers and their nickel are all veteran guys. They're very fast on the second level. Winters really sticks out as being one of the leaders and one of their defensive players that really you got to know where he is and be aware of where his locations are on the defense. Then on the back end you got Tomlinson. Then they got several transfers portal guys that have kind of filled in. They have basically eight seniors and then you add those three transfer portal guys and Hodges I think the outside linebacker, 57, that came from Navy adds to that. So they got a very veteran group. A lot of defensive guys that played a lot of football. You can see that they gelled very well. You got to credit Coach Patterson for kind of recruiting those younger guys and that development. But then just Coach Dykes and Coach Gillespie, the DC, their new culture and just getting that buy-in for that defense and just an overall team philosophy. So they present a lot of unique issues that we don't see in our league. It's been a lot of hard work for our scout team to try to emulate and give us a picture to help us be successful on Monday night, hopefully. Q. What do you remember from the 2016 season? The difficulties of that season? DELL MCGEE: I remember having to get on a bus, because the new facility was being built, I remember getting on a bus having to ride basically 15 to 20 minutes to a solar panel area where we had practice. Having to get off that bus and go back. So you lost a lot of travel time. I also remember when we did have inclement weather we would try to go down to a Flowery Branch and borrow Atlanta's indoor or use the, I think it was the dome then. So that was a three-hour just travel trip. So I remember the travel times being very, very hard on our kids. And just that structure of practice where you lose that on that consistency. Q. I spoke to Lorenzo Carter and a few other guys about the practicing was different then than the previous regime. It wasn't necessarily open rebelling, but there was a little bit of not used to doing things this way. Some guys never got on board. As a coach, could you sort of see that some guys didn't do that? DELL MCGEE: I wouldn't necessarily say they didn't get on board. I think Coach Smart had a high standard for us as coaches and our players and it was our job to create a very fast practice. Coach Smart's very organized. He expects coaches to know exactly where we're going and be ahead of the kids and getting those guys going in the right direction. This program was built on physicality. I know of a lot of our kids refer to Tuesday practices as Bloody Tuesday. Which is a very physical practice, but it's not necessarily actual blood. But our strength coaches will do some things to make it more exciting, to get our guys motivated on a Tuesday practice. But there is a lot of good-on-good where you get a chance to play against basically the best offense, best defense in our conference. So we try to make Tuesdays harder than the game. I think our kids and coaches have done a great job of buying into that. Q. TCU getting in this year and obviously the playoffs eventually expanding to 12 teams. How much more difficult is it going to be for the quote unquote traditional college football powers to navigate through a post-season every year and almost even establish sort of a dynasty or whatever? DELL MCGEE: Well I don't know about dynasty, but I just know the standard that we have. First goal is always to win the SEC East. Then if you can win the SEC. And then whatever comes out of that normally provides a great opportunity to make the top 4 and you would think the top 12. When the CFP expands to that 12 teams I do think it will be a challenge how they're going to determine the venues. If you just think back to this like what, it was very, very cold where you had all the inclement weather and things of that sort. So I think there are some things that they're going to have to make some decisions on locations and how that progresses. Q. You're a Columbus guy. What's it like coming from Columbus and being on a big stage like this? DELL MCGEE: Well you should be asking that question better than me. I had a great opportunity to recruit Mykel. Great family, great kid, great person. I think it's always an honor to be able to put our home city on the map by what we do day-in and day-out. It's not about this stage, I think it's just our every day, the way we handle our business. Very fortunate and happy to be in this position for the second year in a row. Very happy that you're going to be part of this process where you can add value to the guys that come after you. And you're going to be able to help AJ Harris and Kelton Smith who are also from the Columbus area understand what it takes to be productive and hopefully make it back here. Q. Can you talk about what Daijun brings to the running game, kind of his attributes that compliment or add to what you guys already have? DELL MCGEE: Daijun is a very hard worker. He's very quiet. All he knows is to grind and say, Yes, sir. No, sir. Having Daijun is very refreshing, because you don't see guys like that that just doesn't complain about anything. Whether it's carries, whether it's playing on special teams and having to go back in. And that's what's very, very unique about Daijun. Has a great feel for running the football inside and outside of tackles. He has a receiving ability where we trust him in the pass game and he's also sturdy enough to be able to pick up blitzes when that occurs. So I think Daijun's a complete back and we're very fortunate to have him. Q. When you have a running back who, obviously, they kind of compliment each other. How important is that, especially against a game like TCU? DELL MCGEE: I think it's important. Just the depth that we have. We've had a couple of injuries that we have kind of had to withstand and we have a next man up mentality. And I think our guys have really stepped up when guys have went down. In particular Kendall went down and Branson had to play a little bit more than expected early on in the season. Just like you said, we got to make sure anyone that's on the trip is prepared. Because our standard is it doesn't matter. If you're old enough, you're good enough and next man up mentality. But all three of those guys are going to be instrumental in us being successful on Monday night. It's not just running the football, it's going to be playing special teams and adding value there. Because TCU does an outstanding job in their teams. Just like I mentioned previously, their style of defense is very unique. They fly around to the ball and they're gang tacklers. So trying to keep our guys fresh is the goal. Q. The experience factor. How much do you think that's going to play Monday night? A lot of the players have been in these moments before, whether starting or not, they have experienced this. How big a role is that going to play? DELL MCGEE: I think both teams have experience because we're at week 15. So I don't think the moment's going to be too high for either team. So I don't think either team has an advantage. I think, other than running out of the tunnel playing in SoFi and I think both teams have practiced and will practice there and kind of get that out of the way. But after that first whistle blows, the first kickoff or kickoff return, it's just playing football. Q. How is this different than last year? Obviously you guys win in 2017. We are here in 2023. Obviously there's always pressure with a game like this. But having that 41-year gap erased, is there a sense of relief or what's the vibe? DELL MCGEE: I just think this team has a different mindset. They want to do something different this year. Right now they have put themselves in a position to be different than even last year's team. There was a lot of talk and outside noise about how many NFL draft picks we had. And I think those guys, our players took that upon themselves to make it a benefit. And you can kind of see the growth and the maturity of our entire team as the season progressed. You can't say enough about that leadership and maturation process to be in this position. Q. (Question about losing so many players to the NFL last year.) DELL MCGEE: Just always to bring in the best student athlete we can that we feel like can be successful in the classroom as well as on the football field. That just goes back to Coach Smart's recruiting philosophy. We want to make sure we get the right kid that fits the mode of what represents Georgia football. I really don't look at it where we lost kids to the portal. I do think the kids that were in our program they got a chance to learn a lot from the older guys. I just think when you can have good leadership and the younger guys buy into that leadership and they understand that they're going to be in those roles the following years and they're able to kind of make the team their own and create their own identity and voice. I think that showed up more. It's just a very good compliment to those guys that have embraced this year's team. Q. (Question about Malachi Carter.) DELL MCGEE: He's just a great young man. I think having older veteran guys around him. Dan Jackson and Chris Smith, he was able to lean on those veterans to get through a little bit of the freshman jitters. We're in week 15 so now he's not really considered a true freshman any more. He's played a lot of football. I think he has confidence in his abilities and hopefully they will show up on Monday night. Q. How would you describe Malachi as a person? DELL MCGEE: He's a very humble kid. I think he's a great teammate. He says hello to everyone in the organization. He's a very likeable person, smiling. He can joke around. So I think he has a lot of versatility to him. He's actually one of the young guys that will be a leader moving forward. Q. What do you think about postseason this year. The number of complaints about the matchups that happened this year. TCU being in this game. You guys being steady and being able to get here, stay here. What does that say about just college football this season? DELL MCGEE: I haven't even really watched bowl games, to be honest with you. We've been doing so much. So I haven't really paid attention. I just think it's different now. If you're not in the final four or in that playoff hunt I think the teams that are playing in those, they're not their true team. So the wins and losses with conferences, I don't think it's a direct reflection of what it would really look like. Because you got the kids that opt out, kids that decide not to play because they're going to go into the NFL draft. So you're not getting that full complement or that exact team that you could have. I think adding more teams to the playoff will help college football and keep the portal issues down. Q. You don't want to get into a conversation about the portal? DELL MCGEE: Man, that thing's rough. (Laughing.) Q. When this is all done, first vacation spot? DELL MCGEE: I haven't even decided yet. I haven't even decided. Q. Freshman year you called a running play for Carter. He scored a touchdown. Do you think the timing of what happened to running the touchdown, do you think I'll ever have a shot to do it? Would you ever call a 97 dive? DELL MCGEE: Well, first off, it was a pass play to Jalen. He didn't actually run the ball in. If you put in the work we may think about it. How about that? I think you would be better suited to play tight end though. Q. I'll do anything to help the team win. I was on that for two practices. They took me off. Why? DELL MCGEE: Someone performed better. Q. Where did you play college ball? DELL MCGEE: I played at Auburn. '91 to '95. Q. (No microphone.) DELL MCGEE: Actually I lived out here. I played in the XFL the one year it lasted out here year. I played for the L.A. Xtreme. 2001. Lived in Long Beach. Very expensive back then too. We had four roommates in a two bedroom and it was still like 3,500 or something, if I remember correctly. We used to alternate who slept in the bedroom. The things you do. Q. You probably wouldn't go back and change it, would you? DELL MCGEE: No, I wouldn't change that. All I can do is learn from those past experiences and just move forward. Q. Have you played out in Colorado? DELL MCGEE: No, I haven't. Live in Arizona. Got drafted by the Cardinals in '96, so I was there for three years. I liked Arizona. Q. Larry Fitzgerald has a house there. Up in the hills there. DELL MCGEE: Okay. Yeah. I liked Arizona. I went back for the first time this past summer. A small convention there this summer. Stayed in Scottsdale. That Camelback. Where that golf resort is. It's grown. It's crazy. Q. (No microphone.) DELL MCGEE: I'm from Georgia, coached high school ball in Georgia. Q. (No microphone.) DELL MCGEE: I would say that the Little League and Pop Warner programs are very effective and it kind of stems from that. I also think that the high school coaches in the state of Georgia do a tremendous job of implementing an exact system like colleges. When you talk about the structure of practice, their off-seasons, summer conditioning. They just do a tremendous job of preparing student athletes for high school. It's very attractive to a lot of college recruiters from all across the nation. Georgia's a hotbed. If you look at the statistics of NFL players that come out of the state of Georgia, I would say, per capita, you're probably talking about the No. 1 state in terms of NFL readiness. Q. In some ways it's like, Well, hey, man, those kids all want to grow up going to Georgia. What a great benefit to the University of Georgia. But there's a great airport in Atlanta. Everybody can get to Georgia. Give me the balance there of like, Hey, we're putting out a lot of people, but they also are in your backyard and a lot of kids have an attachment. What's the dynamic of those recruiting battles? DELL MCGEE: I would mention, when you mention the Atlanta airport and kids from a distance that's not in your five-hour radius that has to get on a flight and they want to go visit Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Tennessee, Florida, they're able to attract those guys to come to your campus. I also think that so many of the camps, whether it's Rivals where they have those camps in Atlanta and they're getting kids nationally to come in, you're always trying to get those kids to stop by your university as well. So I just think the off-season events gains and adds exposure to our program and it allows the interest level for them to come and visit us. Q. Having national kids kind of be in Georgia's backyard, that does sort of help as far as you identifying what national -- when I say national, it's like Brod, guys like that, that helps? DELL MCGEE: Well I would say that that was a recruiting piece identification. It doesn't matter what state a student athlete lives in, we got a criteria that we go by. If they fit that criteria, then we're going to recruit our position. Not just in our state but nationally. Q. But it helps to have that in state. Does it make it easier? DELL MCGEE: Well it doesn't make it easier. When you're going out of state you're really identifying someone that fits the standard and the mold that you want to bring into your program. So going out of state is a great deal and it just shows that Coach Smart's willing to take kids outside of that five-hour radius. Q. What were the biggest things that helped you in your transition? DELL MCGEE: Just being a high school coach I was able to have Nick Saban, Urban Meyer, Pete Carroll come recruit kids. And I got a chance to see those guys' sales pitches. I saw what I liked, saw what I didn't like. I saw who was genuine and who was kind of feeding the kids BS. So that helped me in my recruiting now. I kind of use some of the things, but more importantly I just think you got to be genuine. Learned a lot of that at Auburn. Got to give a lot of thanks to Gus for giving me the opportunity to enter the college realm. Recruiting has changed so much now just because of the transfer portal, NIL. So there's just added, I wouldn't say pressure, but just different variables out there that certain kids are going to flock to. You just got to identify the right student athlete that's not about NIL, necessarily, but it is important and I know we're very competitive when it comes to that. You got to want to play at Georgia to be at Georgia. Q. (No microphone.) DELL MCGEE: Just shows his relentlessness. The way he keeps and holds his coaches to a high standard. It's a credit to every member in our organization. And it's a very -- it's a real opportunity. Very fortunate to be in this position. I think it goes to show the leadership of our team now, that they were able to embrace this opportunity and try to create their own identity and trying to do something different.

