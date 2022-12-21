Video & Transcript: Brock Bowers and Kearis Jackson
Brock Bowers
On the team preparing for Ohio State in the Peach Bowl…
“We started off focusing on ourselves and getting our schoolwork done and then transition to Ohio State. We’ve been working on them a lot and just meeting and doing our usual thing before a game.”
On Stetson Bennett thriving in big games…
“Obviously he’s shown up big and that comes through in all the preparation that we do. It’s his personality to show up in these bigger games and be able to perform on the biggest stages.”
On Oscar Delp’s growth in his first year…
“Obviously, he’s going to grow a ton and he’s moving great, a lot better. That’s a huge part of it, is building trust with the coordinator and the quarterbacks and your own coach. He’s been making more plays and getting stronger and faster. He’s learned a lot since he got here. … He’s always been strong and super athletic. I think most of for him is building trust, like I said. The only way to do that is do it every single day and that’s all it really takes for him to be super consistent in what he does.”
On learning from Michigan’s win over Ohio State for Peach Bowl preparation…
“We’ve been picking out certain plays and we’ve been using versions of them to help our offense and seeing what to attack against them, like what works against them and what doesn’t. It’s always helpful to have a whole season of film on a team at the end of the year right now and have time to dissect it.
Kearis Jackson
On what it meant to him to finally win an SEC Championship…
“That was my fourth time going and the fourth time was the charm. That was exciting, especially being out there with my teammates. Getting to enjoy the confetti. To be able to raise the trophy. We’re conference champions. That is a big thing for us. Being able to put numbers on the wall, that is our main goal here. Knowing that we were able to do something that hasn’t been done in some years and we have the possibility to do something special this season… That motivate us to keep pushing and keep working.”
On what being an early enrollee was like…
“I remember my first time coming, I early enrolled as well. After winter workouts I was like, ‘I don’t know if I want to play football here’. The way they were drilling us. Having just came off of the national championship loss in 2017, how much that season meant to them. I knew I wanted to win a national championship. I was like, ‘Man if I have to do this for four years, I don’t know if I can make it,’ but I’m here. It’s year five and I’m enjoying it. I’m still here. I have no regrets. The fact that I’m able to still be here and make history in all types of ways possible. No workout has killed me yet. I’m just excited to keep working and keep building.”
On the motivation to do something special this year compared to last year…
“I feel like this year, coming off of a conference championship win we have worked harder than we did last year coming off of a loss. It’s crazy because people may look at it as we’re complacent, we’re happy. It’s just another box we wanted to check, one of our goals. Our season is not complete yet. We still have goals that we want to reach. The Peach Bowl is the next thing we want to accomplish.”