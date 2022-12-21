On the team preparing for Ohio State in the Peach Bowl…

“We started off focusing on ourselves and getting our schoolwork done and then transition to Ohio State. We’ve been working on them a lot and just meeting and doing our usual thing before a game.”

On Stetson Bennett thriving in big games…

“Obviously he’s shown up big and that comes through in all the preparation that we do. It’s his personality to show up in these bigger games and be able to perform on the biggest stages.”

On Oscar Delp’s growth in his first year…

“Obviously, he’s going to grow a ton and he’s moving great, a lot better. That’s a huge part of it, is building trust with the coordinator and the quarterbacks and your own coach. He’s been making more plays and getting stronger and faster. He’s learned a lot since he got here. … He’s always been strong and super athletic. I think most of for him is building trust, like I said. The only way to do that is do it every single day and that’s all it really takes for him to be super consistent in what he does.”

On learning from Michigan’s win over Ohio State for Peach Bowl preparation…

“We’ve been picking out certain plays and we’ve been using versions of them to help our offense and seeing what to attack against them, like what works against them and what doesn’t. It’s always helpful to have a whole season of film on a team at the end of the year right now and have time to dissect it.