Football season is glorious time, and we are all excited about it. Still, football takes a backseat this week as all eyes are on Hurricane Florence. Georgia has seven players from the Carolinas (Zamir White, Channing Tindall, Lamont Gaillard, Robert Hill, Michael Barnett, Marshall Long, and Jordan Davis). Many others have family and friends in the path of the scary storm.

That is the priority. Football is secondary.

Sports, though, are often a welcome reprieve from life's difficulties. In that spirit, we bring you our weekly scouting report of Georgia's next opponent.