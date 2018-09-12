Video scouting report: Middle Tennessee
Football season is glorious time, and we are all excited about it. Still, football takes a backseat this week as all eyes are on Hurricane Florence. Georgia has seven players from the Carolinas (Zamir White, Channing Tindall, Lamont Gaillard, Robert Hill, Michael Barnett, Marshall Long, and Jordan Davis). Many others have family and friends in the path of the scary storm.
That is the priority. Football is secondary.
Sports, though, are often a welcome reprieve from life's difficulties. In that spirit, we bring you our weekly scouting report of Georgia's next opponent.
Middle Tennessee run defense
The Blue Raiders' defensive front is heavily out-manned by SEC caliber offensive lines. Running the 3-4 front above, Middle Tennessee defensive lineman weigh an average of 250 pounds. Georgia averages 328 pounds/offensive lineman. You see where this is going. Vanderbilt pushed around the Blue Raiders. This means impressive stats sheets are likely for D'Andre Swift, Elijah Holyfield, Brian Herrien, and James Cook.
Middle Tennessee pass defense
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news