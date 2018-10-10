Video scouting report: LSU
LSU's impressive defense poses the greatest challenge to Georgia thus far in 2018 season.
For nearly a decade, LSU has had a national championship-quality defense paired with an underwhelming offense. It remains true in 2018. Despite a blowout win over Miami and a comeback road win versus Auburn, Florida's defeat of LSU put the Tigers' weaknesses on national display.
Pass offense
Starting quarterback Joe Burrow (a transfer from Ohio State) received national praise following an impressive drive in the fourth quarter against Auburn. However, game film reveals many inconsistencies. Burrow is a steady quarterback with solid pocket awareness and willingness to gain tough yards on the ground. But his arm is average. He shares many similarities with Vanderbilt's Kyle Shurmur.
Florida attacked Burrow with a variety of blitzes. LSU attempted to manage pressure by getting the ball out of Burrow's hands quickly.
