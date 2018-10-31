Ticker
Video scouting report: Kentucky

Dayne Young
The conversation about the Kentucky Wildcats rightfully begins with their star running back Benny Snell. He is the SEC's leading rusher by more than 100 yards. The junior tailback is averaging more than five yards per carry. As Kirby Smart noted in his weekly news conference, Snell's vision is excellent.

Kentucky RB Benny Snell

Benny Snell is elite in his vision and his ability to make cuts.
Benny Snell scampers for a long gain through a small gap.

Kentucky completely trusts Benny Snell to run their offense and often allows him to operate in the wildcat formation.

Benny Snell will run the read-option out of the Wildcat offense

Kentucky QB Terry Wilson

Alongside Snell, Kentucky's greatest offensive threat is the running ability of its quarterback Terry Wilson. Having two prolific runners in the same backfield will test Georgia's eye discipline and punish linebacker hesitation.

Terry Wilson fakes a pitch for the counter rush touchdown

Wilson can be quick to abandon a pass play in an attempt to improvise with his feet. Pass rushers must be careful not to over-pursue and leave open running lanes behind them.

Terry Wilson scrambles to avoid the pass rush
Terry Wilson abandons the pocket for a big gain

When in obvious passing situations, Wilson has shown hesitation to pass the ball into tight windows. Georgia can take advantage of this by leaning on coverage expertise with hopes that D'Andre Walker and the defensive line will quickly win their match-ups in a three or four man pass rush.

Terry Wilson gets sacked late in the fourth quarter vs. Missouri

Terry Wilson's pass accuracy is fine in short yardage, but very suspect when passing down the field. Below is his game winning touchdown pass along with a deep interception (two angles) he threw late in the fourth quarter.

Kentucky's game-winning touchdown pass vs. Missouri
Wilson overthrows his target for an interception
Wilson misses an open receiver on the interception

Empty the playbook

This is one of the biggest games in the history of Kentucky football. While Mark Stoops has publicly said his team will prepare as it does for any other week, I expect the Wildcats to have a variety of wrinkles and gadget plays ready in an attempt to fool Georgia.

Expect Kentucky to empty the playbook

How to limit Kentucky's offense

Defensively, Missouri loaded the box and relied on one-on-one coverage on the outside. The idea is that Terry Wilson's arm is less reliable than Benny Snell's rushing attempts. Below, Missouri has eight guys in the box and leaves a defensive back on an island to make an open field tackle. That is how Missouri slowed Snell.

Missouri stacked the box

The Tigers slowed Terry Wilson's running ability by routinely having a spy ready to slide into any open running lanes.

Having a LB who can make open field tackles is vital against UK's mobile QB

Spread out Kentucky's defense

Kentucky's defense has quietly had a masterful season to this point. They allow an stingy average of just 13 points per game. Missouri's limited success was in spreading the field and getting playmakers in space without prolonging Drew Lock's time in the pocket.

Missouri attempted to spread the field against Kentucky

Kentucky LB Josh Allen

Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen (No. 41) is a menace. He has ten sacks on the season. Georgia as a team has ten sacks. Running backs and tight ends will be called on to help keep Allen out of the pocket and away from Jake Fromm.

Josh Allen has as many sacks as Georgia's entire team

Fromm will need to retain his sharp form from Jacksonville to avoid interceptions. Kentucky took advantage of Feleipe Franks staring down receivers.

Kentucky intercepts Florida.

Summary:

Missouri put itself in a position to beat Kentucky, but gave up a punt return touchdown and a last second passing touchdown to squander the game. Georgia must load up against Snell and force Wilson to be one-dimensional with his arm. Deandre Baker and Tyson Campbell will need to be comfortable in one-one-one coverage.

Offensively, Georgia's mode of operation versus Florida should still apply. Run the ball early and set up passes across the middle after linebackers step in to stop Elijah Holyfield and D'Andre Swift.

This will be a tough, physical game, most likely won via protecting the ball, field position, and special teams.

