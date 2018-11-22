In an era of schematic innovation, Georgia Tech remains steadfast in an offense popularized in the middle of the 20th century. If modern football development mirrors synth drums and electronic beats in music, Georgia Tech is trying to explain to kids how great Chuck Berry was. Like pre-internet era music, if the notes are hit just right, Georgia Tech's offense can still be a hit.

QB running

Every good option must have the threat of a ball carrying quarterback. TaQuon Marshall is a dynamic player who grew up playing with and against many of the guys on Georgia's roster. Marshall ran a dynamic Harris County High School offense where he teamed with current UGA linebacker Tae Crowder to give headaches to high school defensive coordinators. Marshall shows that same explosiveness in navy and gold.

TaQuon Marshall is always looking for a cut-back lane

Marshall keeps the ball on the bootleg for a touchdown run

Handoff options

The triple option is all about the quarterback making the correct decision quickly. Georgia can eliminate one of the biggest option threats if interior defensive lineman can cause havoc at the line of scrimmage. Jordan Davis and Julian Rochester are strong enough to slow fullback runs. They must bully the Yellow Jackets, especially in short yardage situations.

Georgia Tech is masterful at running down the clock with a lead