Video scouting report: Georgia Tech
In an era of schematic innovation, Georgia Tech remains steadfast in an offense popularized in the middle of the 20th century. If modern football development mirrors synth drums and electronic beats in music, Georgia Tech is trying to explain to kids how great Chuck Berry was.
Like pre-internet era music, if the notes are hit just right, Georgia Tech's offense can still be a hit.
QB running
Every good option must have the threat of a ball carrying quarterback. TaQuon Marshall is a dynamic player who grew up playing with and against many of the guys on Georgia's roster. Marshall ran a dynamic Harris County High School offense where he teamed with current UGA linebacker Tae Crowder to give headaches to high school defensive coordinators.
Marshall shows that same explosiveness in navy and gold.
Handoff options
The triple option is all about the quarterback making the correct decision quickly. Georgia can eliminate one of the biggest option threats if interior defensive lineman can cause havoc at the line of scrimmage. Jordan Davis and Julian Rochester are strong enough to slow fullback runs. They must bully the Yellow Jackets, especially in short yardage situations.
The name Roddy Jones still generates a sour face from Georgia fans because how effective he was in the pitch option (214 yards and two touchdowns in 2008). The Yellow Jackets are never afraid to pitch the ball, even in red zone situations. One of the biggest factors in the probability of a pitch is the ball's location near a set of hash marks. Georgia Tech needs space to spread the defense and will avoid the weak side of the field.
