football

Video Scouting Report: Florida Gators

Dayne Young • UGASports.com
Staff

Game film shows multiple areas where Florida is prone to make mistakes

The Florida Gators are one of this year's surprise teams, not only in the SEC, but in the nation. Had they extended their multi-decade winning streak against Kentucky, the Gators would be ranked in the top 5.

It has been a quick return to national relevance, which bodes well for Georgia's strength of schedule if the Bulldogs are able leave Jacksonville with a win.

Here's what video shows about the Florida Gators.

Feleipe Franks' passing 

Dan Mullen's offense spreads the field and tries to open up quick reads for the quarterback. Their goal is to get the ball out of Felipe Franks' hands and to a playmaker with space to work.


Florida favors three-step drops and a throw.

Franks completes a quick throw in the flat
