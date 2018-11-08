Auburn's performance in 2018 doesn't seem to live up to its talent level. This leaves many Auburn fans skeptical of Gus Malzahn's coaching staff. The strengths and weaknesses of the Tigers are apparent. They're skilled in run defense, yet deficient in their own rushing attack. Here's a look at Auburn's polarizing video scouting report.

The mark of every successful Gus Malzahn offense is a productive rushing attack. The Tigers have constantly struggled to find success on the ground in 2018. They're currently 11th in the conference in total rushing yards. Their most talented runner is JaTarvious "Boobie'" Whitlow. The redshirt freshman running back is shifty, but has battled injuries all year.