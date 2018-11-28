Part of my job in doing video analysis of Georgia's opponent is to identify weaknesses the Bulldogs should exploit. To fulfill that obligation honestly, I could submit a blank white page and call it a day. But, I'm not Lewis Grizzard, and the UGASports.com publishing team would prefer to see a few words and pictures to go with the headline. So let's give it a try. We'll start where it all begins for Alabama: the source of Georgia's heartbreak in January, Tua Tagovailoa.

Tua's legendary accuracy

That headline is not even hyperbole at this stage. Tua Tagovailoa makes throws that most college quarterbacks simply cannot pull off. Inside slant, back shoulder fade, wheel route, go route—Tua can throw them all. His favorite target is Jerry Jeudy, who has 19 more receptions than the next leading receiver. What makes Tagovailoa special is his fearlessness to attempt any throw on the field.

Tua is unafraid to make any throw, especially to Jerry Jeudy.

Offensive Weapons

Like Georgia, Alabama has a wealth of riches in play-making skill players. One of the most versatile is tight end Irv Smith. He can do everything from blocking to running a deep slant. Smith is a matchup nightmare, as shown in the two plays below. The first one shows his ability to haul in a deep throw. The second shows a chip block leading to a wide open tight end screen.

LSU's stellar coverage was not always enough to stop Alabama.