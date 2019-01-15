A Georgia Bulldog will be on the winning Super Bowl team next month. It is a guarantee because a former UGA football player is on each of the four remaining teams in the NFL playoffs. Eight total players remain in Super Bowl contention Patriots: David Andrews, Sony Michel, Isaiah Wynn

Chiefs: Chris Conley, Justin Houston

Rams: Todd Gurley, Ramik Wilson

Saints: Benjamin Watson Let's take a look back of some of their most memorable moments as Georgia Bulldogs.

David Andrews

David Andrews was a huge reason why Todd Gurley, Keith Marshall, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, and Brendan Douglas had open lanes. Andrews was a steady force in the middle of Georgia's offensive line.

Andrews paves the way for Sony Michel.

Sony Michel

Sony Michel is the author of one of the greatest moments in Georgia Bulldogs history. His touchdown run vs. Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl secured a national championship appearance and college football playoff semifinal victory.

Sony Michel's touchdown run won an epic Rose Bowl.

There are four years worth of highlights from Sony Michel, making it difficult to select featured clips. The following two stand out because they display Michel's toughness and unwillingness to relent when tacklers are in his path.

Michel fights through Tennessee's defense.

Michel throws a defender off of his back on the way to a touchdown.

Isaiah Wynn

The development of Isaiah Wynn is one large reason Georgia was able to make a seismic leap into contending for national championships. He went from four-star guard in high school to a first round pick NFL left tackle.

Isaiah Wynn seals the edge for a big run play.

Chris Conley

Before wowing scouts with a phenomenal NFL combine, Conley was making highlights across SEC stadiums. His crown jewel of catches was his one-handed touchdown snag vs. Tennessee.

Conley brings in a one-handed touchdown.

Conley also had the ability to climb the ladder or lay out for a catch.

Conley lays out for a Georgia touchdown.

Justin Houston

One of Justin Houston's most acclaimed Georgia moments was his fumble recovery for a touchdown vs. Georgia Tech.

Justin Houston scores a touchdown off of the fumble recovery.

Houston was a menace to SEC quarterbacks as shown in the clip below. He attacks Stephen Garcia from his blind side.

Houston records a sack vs. South Carolina.

Todd Gurley

Gurley is one of the most prolific players in UGA football history. His combination of speed and elusiveness gave defensive coordinators fits.

Todd Gurley runs through Vanderbilt's defense.

He is responsible for the loudest moment I've ever heard in Sanford Stadium: his kickoff return vs. Auburn in 2014. The touchdown was called back due to a questionable holding penalty. Gurley was coming off of NCAA suspension. This was his first play back in action.

Todd Gurley returns a kickoff for a touchdown vs. Auburn.

Ramik Wilson

Wilson established himself as one of the conference's leading tacklers. His elusiveness made him difficult to block.

Ramik Wilson registers a sack in the 2015 Belk Bowl

Benjamin Watson

Many people forget that Watson played his first season at Duke before transferring to Georgia. He has gone on to become one of America's most respected athletes and an authority on social issues and parenting. Watson caught the nail-in-the-coffin touchdown in the 2002 SEC Championship vs. Arkansas. It was the Bulldogs first conference championship since 1982.