Video review: Justin Fields UGA game film
There is plenty of retro-analysis surrounding how Kirby Smart and Jim Chaney used Justin Fields during his freshman season in Athens.
Regardless of the decisions he makes in the offseason, Georgia coaches will be judged for their strategy in using the highly touted quarterback.
Fields ran the ball 42 times for 266 yards and four touchdowns.
His passing line: 27-39, 328 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
Here is a video recap of his season.
Beginnings
One of the most recognizable internet moments for Kirby Smart happened when he was watching Justin Fields in the 2017 GHSA playoffs. The "popcorn wow.gif" is a staple for Georgia fans on Twitter.
Best game: UMass
Fields' best game, and the one where he was most featured, was UMass. He totaled 221 yards and three touchdowns, cumulated in a variety of ways.
The biggest 'wow moment' of Fields' freshman campaign was a perfect over-the-shoulder touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman.
The pass made quite the impression among Georgia players who crowded Fields when he returned to the sideline.
Fields also made a difficult touchdown throw to Riley Ridley earlier in the game.
