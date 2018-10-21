Video review: How Georgia defeated Dan Mullen and Todd Grantham in 2017
Video recap of Georgia's 2017 wins over Mississippi State, Dan Mullen and Todd Grantham.
As Georgia preps for Saturday, it will have plenty of positive tape in the film room on how to deal with the current Florida coaching staff. The Bulldogs easily handled the schemes of Dan Mullen and Todd Grantham in 2017, when they coached Mississippi State.
This is a video recap of how Georgia beat Mississippi State 31-3 last year and how the Bulldogs can use that information this weekend.
Dan Mullen offense
Dan Mullen likes to stretch the field horizontally to both allow playmakers to get the ball in space and open up running lanes between the hash marks. Georgia excelled in defending this with the experienced 2017 linebacker corp. On the swing pass below, Lorenzo Carter reads the play from the beginning and has support behind him allowing the pursuit. Georgia linebackers must communicate and always be wary of the improvised quarterback draw.
