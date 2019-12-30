{{ timeAgo('2019-12-30 11:57:23 -0600') }}
football
VIDEO Interviews: R. LeCounte, E. Stokes, A. Ojulari, M. Rice & M. Barnett
Patrick Garbin
UGASports
Team & Research Writer
Richard LeCounte wants to continue beating Florida...
Eric Stokes names his top four UGA speedsters:
Azeez Ojulari reveals his feelings regarding all the UGA players missing the Sugar Bowl.
Monty Rice is asked if he too has thought about leaving UGA early for the pros.
Like Michael Jackson’s “Farewell Tour,” it’s Michael Barnett’s final UGA game...