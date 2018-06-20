Video: Dawgs talk Camp Sunshine and what it means to them
RUTLEDGE - The Georgia Bulldogs took their annual trip to Camp Sunshine Wednesday afternoon.
A retreat for kids with cancer, the camp holds a special meaning for head coach Kirby Smart, who talks about it below.
The Bulldogs and campers also had the opportunity to get in a game of volleyball.
As you can see, the action was pretty intense.
As you might imagine, Camp Sunshine holds special meaning for the players as well.
Below, Bulldog tight end Isaac Nauta explains how getting to attend is one of his most special days of the year.