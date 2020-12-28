UGASports - VIDEO: Brock Vandagriff's five best plays from the GHSA Championship

Brock Vandagriff went out a winner in his final high school football game as the Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines won the class-A private state championship 41-21. Vandagriff finished with 262 passing yards, 76 rushing yards, and three touchdowns. He brings a state championship to Bogart before moving to the heart of Athens. Here are the best five plays from Vandagriff in the state championship game

#1) Corner endzone touchdown throw.

Vandagriff throws a 19 yard touchdown.

Successful college quarterbacks must be accurate, especially in the endzone when the margins are thin. This touchdown pass leads the receiver to a safe spot and allows him to make an easy over-the-shoulder catch. The arm strength, footwork, and overall execution of this play is SEC caliber.

#2) Rolling left and throwing accurately

Vandagriff tosses a 45 yard touchdown.

Here, Vandagriff fakes the handoff to the right and then shuffles his feet back to the left, all without having to reorient his shoulders. This kind of arm strength while flowing to his non-dominant side is quite impressive. He connects with the receiver in stride and allows him to run for the touchdown.

#3) First down run and more

Vandagriff moves the chains.

College quarterbacks need to have some threat of running the ball to make the variety of motions and play-fakes even more believable. Vandagriff needed two yards and got 33. He has good speed in the open field and will be a threat to run for first downs, especially in short yardage situations.

#4) On the money to the skill guy

Vandagriff completes a pass to the running back.

This pass does not look spectacular, but it displays pinpoint accuracy. Vandagriff puts the football in a spot where the receiver does not have to break his momentum. This kind of efficiency is virtually a handoff to a fast player in the open field without defenders bearing down.

#5) Tough run for a first down

Vandagriff runs for a tough first down.