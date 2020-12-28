UGASports - VIDEO: Brock Vandagriff's five best plays from the GHSA Championship

VIDEO: Brock Vandagriff's five best plays from the GHSA Championship
Brock Vandagriff went out a winner in his final high school football game as the Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines won the class-A private state championship 41-21. Vandagriff finished with 262 passing yards, 76 rushing yards, and three touchdowns. He brings a state championship to Bogart before moving to the heart of Athens.
Here are the best five plays from Vandagriff in the state championship game
#1) Corner endzone touchdown throw.
Successful college quarterbacks must be accurate, especially in the endzone when the margins are thin. This touchdown pass leads the receiver to a safe spot and allows him to make an easy over-the-shoulder catch. The arm strength, footwork, and overall execution of this play is SEC caliber.
#2) Rolling left and throwing accurately
Here, Vandagriff fakes the handoff to the right and then shuffles his feet back to the left, all without having to reorient his shoulders. This kind of arm strength while flowing to his non-dominant side is quite impressive. He connects with the receiver in stride and allows him to run for the touchdown.
#3) First down run and more
College quarterbacks need to have some threat of running the ball to make the variety of motions and play-fakes even more believable. Vandagriff needed two yards and got 33. He has good speed in the open field and will be a threat to run for first downs, especially in short yardage situations.
#4) On the money to the skill guy
This pass does not look spectacular, but it displays pinpoint accuracy. Vandagriff puts the football in a spot where the receiver does not have to break his momentum. This kind of efficiency is virtually a handoff to a fast player in the open field without defenders bearing down.
#5) Tough run for a first down
Vandagriff is not fearful of running up the middle with the big guys up front. He is a physical football player who thrives on competition. He wanted the touchdown on this run, but did get the first down and led to a score the following play. He will be less likely to execute these kinds of runs with regularity in the SEC, but it is good to have a physical run is in his skillset.