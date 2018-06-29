Vibe created between Georgia and Tyrique Stevenson
ATLANTA- Earlier this spring, Rivals250 defensive back Tyrique Stevenson made back to back unofficial visits to Georgia. With close to 20 FBS offers, traveling almost 700 miles north to one school shows how legitimate his interest is in the Bulldogs.
The relationship with the Georgia coaching staff has created a "vibe" for the 6-foot-1, 180 pound cornerback.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news