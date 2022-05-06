Vandy outslugs Bulldogs

It was a good day to be a hitter Friday night at Foley Field.

Unfortunately for Georgia, the bats of Vanderbilt were just a little bit better as the 14th-ranked Commodores outslugged the No. 16 Bulldogs, 11-9.

“We scored, but every time we got momentum we couldn’t stop them,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “If you’re going to win slugfest, you’ve got to stop the other team’s momentum.”

You’ve also got to score when you have an opportunity to do so.

Down 10-9, it looked like the Bulldogs (31-15, 12-10) were about to pull it out after loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth.

But it was not to be.

Closer Thomas Schultz came in, and after striking out Cole Wagner, got Corey Collins to fly out to right ending the inning.

In the ninth, Schultz set the Bulldogs down in order to pick up his seventh save.

“We had the bases loaded three times tonight and we went 0 for 3,” Stricklin said. “You’ve got to go throw big punches. We threw some good punches today but the big punch we didn’t throw.”

Commodore center fielder and leadoff hitter Enrique Bradfield Jr. was a major pain.

One of the league’s most dynamic players, Bradfield went 4-for-5 for Vanderbilt (30-14, 11-1) and stole three bases to stay a perfect 31 and 31 on the year.

Connor Tate led the Bulldogs going 4-for-5 with two RBI, while Josh McAllister drove in two, one coming on a solo home run.

Six Georgia pitchers were charged with 11 of the runs for Vanderbilt, who scored in every inning but the first, fourth and eighth. The Bulldogs scored in every inning but the first, eighth and ninth.

Six of Vanderbilt’s runs came after two were outs in the inning.

“We’ve just got to find a way to get the out,” Tate said. “They got a few bloop hits here and there, but we’ve got to figure out a way to get that last out.”

Vanderbilt struck first with a solo home run in the top of the second by Javier Vaz after falling behind in the count 1-2.

Vaz’s blast, his fourth, bounced high off the scoreboard in right field before bounding back onto the field.

Georgia tied the game in the inning’s bottom half on a groundout by McAllister.

The Commodores would answer right back with three in the third, two coming on Dominic Keegan’s ninth home run.

Georgia tacked on a second run in the bottom of the third on an odd play. Following a bloop double by Tate, Ben Anderson stopped at third. However, when cutoff man Carter Young failed to throw the ball in, Anderson took off for home and beat the throw to bring Georgia within 4-2.

A solo home run by McAllister cut the lead to 4-3 in the fourth, before Michael Polk relieved Nolan Crisp to start the fifth.

Crisp scattered six hits and allowed two walks but finished with a career-high nine strikeouts.

A two-out opposite single to left by Chaney Rogers cut the lead to one run for the second time, only to have Vanderbilt forge ahead by four with a three-run sixth.

Once again, the Bulldogs would answer.

Fernando Gonzalez and Cory Acton responded with RBI doubles before an infield hit by Connor Tate scored Acton from second to once again brought Georgia within one.

Pitching injuries have been the bane of the Bulldogs, and in the sixth, reliever Luke Wagner went down while making a great catch on a bunt by Carter Young.

Wagner appeared to land on his shoulder before being helped off the field.

The two teams would trade two more runs before the Bulldogs wasted their grand opportunity in the eighth.

“It (his shoulder) came out and it got put back in, so we’ll take a picture of it,” Stricklin said. “It was his non-throwing shoulder. That’s positive, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

NOTES:

Cole Tate returned to the lineup after missing the past three weeks and went 1 for 3. The series resumes Saturday at 2:00 p.m. EST with Jonathan Cannon (8-1, 2.04) pitching against right-hander Chris McElvain (5-3, 3.53).

