UPDATE: Shone Washington and Georgia's Class of 2022 interior DL targets

Replenishing both depth and talent at nose guard and defensive tackle is of the highest priority for Georgia in the Class of 2022. Georgia is expected to lose Jordan Davis, Julian Rochester, and Devonte Wyatt at the conclusion of the 2021 season. Those are three very talented, very experienced pieces that leave big shoes to fill for the next wave of Bulldog players and recruits, both literally and figuratively.

Travis Shaw, Walter Nolen, and Bear Alexander are all names that those who follow Georgia recruiting know well. Today, the UGASports recruiting staff provides an update on Georgia's recruitment of these three prospects and shares an update on Shone Washington.

Washington is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, and a former LSU commit that was in Athens for the Dawg Days of Summer recruiting event at the end of July. Washington made an announcement on social media yesterday that UGASports provides insight over the Vault. Also, learn we touch on some other interior defensive line prospects Georgia is recruiting and has been in contact with.