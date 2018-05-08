Undrafted: Class of 2015 five-stars that didn't have their name called
In the week-plus that has passed since the NFL Draft, we’ve written plenty of stories here at Rivals.com breaking down the star rankings of various draftees. But today it’s time to wrap up a look at some former elite high school recruits that for one reason or another ended up not getting selected by any NFL teams. Here’s a breakdown of the four draft-eligible five-stars from the class of 2015 that didn’t hear their names called.
As a recruit: Thompson began the 2015 cycle as the No. 1 ranked player in the country and had the impressive offer list to go along with it. Programs such as Auburn, Clemson, Alabama and others were involved but he always felt like he was destined to play for Georgia and he committed to the Bulldogs just prior to the start of his senior season.
In college: Thompson worked his way into the lineup as a true freshman and showed flashes of the potential that led to his lofty ranking. He put it all together as a sophomore in 2016, when he had 64 total tackles including 9.5 for loss and five sacks. But following that season Thompson ran into off-field issues, including being hospitalized for what was termed a “significant” non-football “medial issue.” Thompson withdrew from classes and missed spring football in 2017, but returned and played in several games later that fall, recording 38 tackles on the Bulldogs run to the national championship game.
In a surprising move, he elected to leave school early and enter the draft despite having a year of eligibility remaining.
Now: Thompson signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns.
Farrell’s take: Thompson was at one point our No. 1 player in the country but it’s clear that the off-field issues hurt his draft status. Will he stick in the NFL as an undrafted free agent? Your guess is as good as mine but he has the talent, motor and ability to push the pocket to be a contributor on the NFL level.
As a recruit: McFadden had his share of offers from schools across the nation, but his recruitment came down to Florida State and Georgia. He eventually announced his decision to commit to the ‘Noles during his senior season.
In college: McFadden had a minimal impact as a true freshman as he waited his turn behind a loaded group of defensive backs, including eventual first-round pick Jalen Ramsey. When he got his chance in 2016 he made the most of it, recording 19 tackles and leading the nation with eight interceptions. Like many Seminoles in 2017, he took a step back, recording 30 tackles and 10 pass deflections but no interceptions. McFadden elected to leave school early and enter the draft, despite having another year of eligibility remaining.
Now: McFadden signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers.
Farrell’s take: Last year, McFadden was not good in solo coverage and was exposed. Add in a poor NFL Combine and you have a guy who slipped through the draft. We always wondered if McFadden was an elite cornerback or had to play safety at the college level and he showed flashes at corner, but I think the NFL is asking the same question. Is he a tall corner or just another guy at safety?
As a recruit: Toliver made an early commitment to LSU during his sophomore season, and despite also taking official visits to Florida State, Virginia Tech and Ohio State during his senior season, ended up sticking with the Tigers.
In college: Despite entering a crowded defensive backfield upon his arrival in Baton Rouge, Toliver wasted no time making a name for himself as a true freshman, recording 35 tackles and one interception. It looked like he was well on his way to stardom but as it would turn out, that freshman season would be his best as a Tiger.
Toliver struggled with injuries as a sophomore in 2016 and missed several games and was also suspended for violating team rules. He was back healthy in 2017 and had a bounce-back season, recording 27 tackles, one interception and 10 pass deflections, albeit while missing the first game of the season due to another suspension. He elected to enter the NFL Draft despite having another year of eligibility remaining.
Now: Toliver signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears.
Farrell’s take: The suspensions didn’t help nor did the injuries. This was a kid with a ton of talent and the rare size at corner, but there was always a question about if he could keep his focus. NFL teams are asking the same thing. He has the talent to stick but I’m not sure if he will.
As a recruit: Teuhema originally committed to Texas in May 2013 along with his older brother Sione, only to eventually back of that pledge when the Longhorns fired then-coach Mack Brown later that year. In Feb. 2014, the brothers both pledged to LSU, a commitment that would stick throughout the process despite a late push from Oklahoma.
In college: Teuhema’s career got off to a terrific start in Baton Rouge as he started 11 games as a freshman while helping pave the way for Leonard Fournette’s 1,900-yard season. The versatile Teuhema continued his success a sophomore, playing guard on both sides of the line as well as right tackle while appearing in 12 games.
His career took a turn prior to the 2017 season as he was suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules. Rather than sit out the season at LSU, Teuhema elected to transfer to FCS program Southeastern Louisiana, where he once again reunited with Sione (who transferred away from the Tigers in 2016). Teuhema started all 11 games at Southeastern while playing left tackle in 2017 and elected to enter the draft early despite having another year of eligibility.
Now: Teuhema signed as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints.
Farrell’s take: I was never a huge Teuhema fan when it comes to five-star status as I thought he might be a little slug-footed, but when he was focused he was very good. The suspension and transfer killed him but he has the talent to stick if he can keep his head on straight.