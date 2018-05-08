CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Trenton Thompson AP Images

As a recruit: Thompson began the 2015 cycle as the No. 1 ranked player in the country and had the impressive offer list to go along with it. Programs such as Auburn, Clemson, Alabama and others were involved but he always felt like he was destined to play for Georgia and he committed to the Bulldogs just prior to the start of his senior season. In college: Thompson worked his way into the lineup as a true freshman and showed flashes of the potential that led to his lofty ranking. He put it all together as a sophomore in 2016, when he had 64 total tackles including 9.5 for loss and five sacks. But following that season Thompson ran into off-field issues, including being hospitalized for what was termed a “significant” non-football “medial issue.” Thompson withdrew from classes and missed spring football in 2017, but returned and played in several games later that fall, recording 38 tackles on the Bulldogs run to the national championship game.

In a surprising move, he elected to leave school early and enter the draft despite having a year of eligibility remaining. Now: Thompson signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns. Farrell’s take: Thompson was at one point our No. 1 player in the country but it’s clear that the off-field issues hurt his draft status. Will he stick in the NFL as an undrafted free agent? Your guess is as good as mine but he has the talent, motor and ability to push the pocket to be a contributor on the NFL level.

Tarvarus McFadden AP Images

As a recruit: McFadden had his share of offers from schools across the nation, but his recruitment came down to Florida State and Georgia. He eventually announced his decision to commit to the ‘Noles during his senior season. In college: McFadden had a minimal impact as a true freshman as he waited his turn behind a loaded group of defensive backs, including eventual first-round pick Jalen Ramsey. When he got his chance in 2016 he made the most of it, recording 19 tackles and leading the nation with eight interceptions. Like many Seminoles in 2017, he took a step back, recording 30 tackles and 10 pass deflections but no interceptions. McFadden elected to leave school early and enter the draft, despite having another year of eligibility remaining. Now: McFadden signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers. Farrell’s take: Last year, McFadden was not good in solo coverage and was exposed. Add in a poor NFL Combine and you have a guy who slipped through the draft. We always wondered if McFadden was an elite cornerback or had to play safety at the college level and he showed flashes at corner, but I think the NFL is asking the same question. Is he a tall corner or just another guy at safety?

Kevin Toliver II AP Images

As a recruit: Toliver made an early commitment to LSU during his sophomore season, and despite also taking official visits to Florida State, Virginia Tech and Ohio State during his senior season, ended up sticking with the Tigers. In college: Despite entering a crowded defensive backfield upon his arrival in Baton Rouge, Toliver wasted no time making a name for himself as a true freshman, recording 35 tackles and one interception. It looked like he was well on his way to stardom but as it would turn out, that freshman season would be his best as a Tiger.

Toliver struggled with injuries as a sophomore in 2016 and missed several games and was also suspended for violating team rules. He was back healthy in 2017 and had a bounce-back season, recording 27 tackles, one interception and 10 pass deflections, albeit while missing the first game of the season due to another suspension. He elected to enter the NFL Draft despite having another year of eligibility remaining. Now: Toliver signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears. Farrell’s take: The suspensions didn’t help nor did the injuries. This was a kid with a ton of talent and the rare size at corner, but there was always a question about if he could keep his focus. NFL teams are asking the same thing. He has the talent to stick but I’m not sure if he will.

Maea Teuhema AP Images