Ole Miss withstood a second-half surge by Georgia to ease past the Bulldogs 70-60 Saturday afternoon, snapping a six-game losing streak.

The win was the first in conference play by the Rebels (10-9, 1-5) while the Bulldogs dropped their third in a row to fall to 11-8 overall, 1-5 in conference play.

Breein Tyree led the Rebels with 20 points, followed by Khadim Sy with 16 and KJ Buffen with 14. Jordan Harris led Georgia with 15 points, followed by Anthony Edwards with 13 and Sahvir Wheeler with 11.

Up by six at the half, 35-29, Ole Miss wasted no time pushing the margin back to double-digits to 40-29 on a three-pointer by Sy, forcing Tom Crean to call a timeout at the 17:17 mark.

But just when it looked like the Rebels might put this one away, the Bulldogs managed another surge, going on an 8-0 run to close within two points.

Edwards would bring Georgia all the way back and into a 43-42 lead with 12:20 with his third three-pointer.

The Bulldogs’ advantage didn’t last long. Ole Miss would reclaim the lead and not let go.

A three-point play by Tyree followed by a steal and a dunk by Bryce Williams which pushed the Rebel lead to seven at 59-52 with 4:30 on the clock.

Ole Miss would extend its lead to as many as 11 points before closing out the win.

Georgia made just nine of its 27 shots to start the game, with the Rebels making good on all four of their three-point attempts, including one by Tyree who scored nine points in the first half.

The Bulldogs twice cut the margin back to three.

But each time the Rebels answered, on both occasions using three-pointers – one each by Williams and Sy – to keep Georgia from getting any closer.

Georgia and Ole Miss both return to action on Tuesday with the Bulldogs traveling to Missouri and the Rebels entertaining Auburn.