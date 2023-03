The University of Georgia just completed an intense, star studded weekend of recruiting visits. Some of the most talented prospects in the country across multiple recruiting classes experienced Georgia football up close and personal with spring practice underway in Athens. Nobody covered these visits like UGASports. Members of the site got reactions from recruits and those close to them very quickly. Full interviews and key Vault posts can be found in the links below.

Quarterbacks

Lewis has been visiting Georgia since 7th grade. As a freshman varsity starting QB at Carrollton in GHSA 7A, Lewis led the Trojans to the state championship game and 4118 yards and 48 touchdowns. The phenom visited Athens this past week in order to learn more on Georgia OC Mike Bobo. STORY: Julian Lewis learns more about Mike Bobo.

UGASports kept Vault members updated in real time of the No. 1 player in the Class of 2024's visit to Georgia. Also, key insights from the visit were provided after talking to Raiola, his family, and sources close to the visit. Visit arrival thread. Visit insights and reaction thread.

RUNNING BACKS

Clark's recruitment is currently white hot. The 2024 running back from Arizona has Georgia ties and had an impactful visit to the Classic City this week. Rivals250 tailback Christian Clark and his father recap Georgia visit.

Alvin Henderson made his fourth visit to Athens this past weekend. Henderson revealed a previous secret visit to UGA and talked about his relationship with a trio of Georgia coaches. No. 37 Alvin Henderson recaps Georgia visit, shares message from Dell McGee.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCBWaXNpdCBpbiBBdGhlbnMgdGhpcyB3ZWVrZW5kICEhIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGVsbE1jR2VlP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEZWxsTWNHZWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hZZWFoP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBD b2FjaFllYWg8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS2ly YnlTbWFydFVHQT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AS2lyYnlTbWFydFVH QTwvYT4g8J+QtiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Rhd2dz MjQ3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEYXdnczI0NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KZWRNYXlfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBKZWRNYXlfPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NvYWNoU3RvbmVPP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFN0 b25lTzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYXdnc0Rh aWx5Rk4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERhd2dzRGFpbHlGTjwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VR0Fmb290YmFsbExpdmU/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFVHQWZvb3RiYWxsTGl2ZTwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CR2lsbWVyMTg/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJHaWxtZXIxODwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXR0RGVCYXJ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBN YXR0RGVCYXJ5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jl dXNlUmVjcnVpdGluZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmV1c2VSZWNy dWl0aW5nPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvR29EYXdncz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0dvRGF3Z3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9EY3VJREVtcHp3 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGN1SURFbXB6dzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBK YeKAmU1pY2hhZWwgSm9uZXMgQy9PIDI2IChATWlrZUpvbmVzX18yMSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaWtlSm9uZXNfXzIxL3N0YXR1 cy8xNjM3NTM0NzI1MDYwMzI1Mzc4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1h cmNoIDE5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

WIDE RECEIVERS

One of the top prospects in the entire country gave Jed May of UGASports an update after his visit this past weekend in Athens. THREAD: Georgia makes a move with 5-Star receiver Ryan Wingo.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Griffin was dubbed the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2025 this past week. No. 1 prospect Elijah Griffin talks Georgia, Tray Scott, and more.

LINEBACKER