Round One Recap: Subscriber rdfdawg84 selected quarterback Jake Fromm with the first overall pick, drafting the player who he felt played the most important position on the team. Anthony Dasher countered by going defensive, choosing linebacker D’Andre Walker, Georgia’s most experienced and effective pass rusher. Finally, Patrick Garbin picked quarterback Justin Fields because he wanted to lock down a viable quarterback.

Round Two picks

Patrick Garbin—Andrew Thomas, OL: Like Kirby Smart has done since becoming Georgia’s head coach, I’m putting emphasis on my team’s offensive line—and, it can be argued, besides quarterback, the offensive line’s left tackle is the most important position on a football team. Andrew Thomas, a freshman All-American at right tackle last season, has replaced Isaiah Wynn as the Bulldogs’ starting left tackle this year. Although a mere sophomore, Thomas is as skillful an offensive tackle you’ll find in the SEC. Perhaps the one challenge for him during the spring, according to Smart, was if he could become a vocal leader—yet, as Dash posted yesterday in our summer team notes, that evidently is no longer questioned. “A freak,” as described last season by teammate Isaiah Wilson, Thomas, I believe, will be even freakier in 2018.

Anthony Dasher—D’Andre Swift, RB: Every team needs a bell cow and I’m going to be leaning on Swift to be that man. Inside, outside, Swift can do it all and I’m counting on him to lead my team in rushing. The sophomore was dinged up in the spring with a groin injury, but he’s healthy now and ready to have a great season. Don’t be shocked at all when the Pennsylvania native rushes for over 1,000 yards in 2018.

rdfdawg84—Deandre Baker, DB: I consider it a gift to be able to get Deandre Baker at this spot. With Baker, I'm essentially shutting one side of the field down as I now have a true "lock down" corner needed in a tough SEC where I'll be facing some elite quarterback competition. Another factor in making this pick, I considered who would be the most irreplaceable player on the team and Baker's name is right at the top—if not the top—considering the position he plays. Besides the fact Baker was a second-team All-SEC selection last season, opposing quarterbacks had a passer rating of only 32.7 when he was targeted, which ranks second among the conference’s returning cornerbacks.