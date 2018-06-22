Round Two Recap: With the first pick in Round Two, Patrick Garbin selected starting left tackle Andrew Thomas, pairing him with Justin Fields from the first round. Anthony Dasher picked D’Andre Swift, his second “D’Andre” in as many selections. After choosing Jake Fromm with the first overall pick, subscriber rdfdawg84 selected the second defensive player of the draft, Deandre Baker.

Round Three picks

rdfdawg84—Tyler Clark, DL: After some debate, I decided to pick Tyler Clark based on the improvement he showed last season. With the addition of Clark, I have a mean, nasty and disruptive defensive line to set the tone for my defense. His ability to get off blocks, hold steady at the point of attack, high motor, and overall mean streak is a building block for my 2018 version of the "Junkyard Dogs" defense.

Anthony Dasher—Mecole Hardman, QB: Yes, I know Mecole is really a wide receiver and not a quarterback. But, with Jake Fromm and Justin Fields off the board (and the draft’s rule that a player can be slotted at a position he normally doesn’t play), I need playmakers. Hardman is arguably the best remaining one and a threat to take it to the house anytime he touches the ball. The Dawgs are expecting big things from the junior, as well, and the guess here is we’ll see a few different trick plays to give Hardman even more opportunities than he had last fall.

Patrick Garbin—Rodrigo Blankenship, Kicker: Perhaps a surprise pick to some, Blankenship is undoubtedly one of the best placekickers and kickoff men in the conference—if not the entire country. But, more so, my selection in Round Three is strategic, forcing the other two selectors to choose a kicker (placekicker/punter) who is unproven and/or has struggled. In the end, this draft will be all about if one team’s 24 selections were to play or face off against either of the other two teams’ 24 selections, which team would win or be the most talented. And, with “Hot Rod” on my squad, it’s comforting to know I have the lone Bulldog kicker who can assuredly come through in the clutch with a game on the line.