Round Five Recap: rdfdawg34 chose receiver Riley Ridley, or who he thought was the “logical pick” with Terry Godwin and Mecole Hardman off the board. Anthony Dasher continued to add playmakers to his squad with the selection of tight end Isaac Nauta. Finally, Patrick Garbin added his second defender by choosing who he nearly selected five picks before in the fourth round, defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter.

Of the biggest names and all-star candidates on Georgia's 2018 football squad, most—but certainly not all—have been scooped up through five rounds. There are still plenty of quality players available, and a long way to go in UGASports’ inaugural Mock Draft .

Patrick Garbin—Lamont Gaillard, OL: This was a relatively easy pick for me. Entering this season, Georgia is considered to perhaps have the best offensive line in the entire country—and, by selecting Gaillard to go along with my second-round selection, Andrew Thomas, I now have my opinion of the top two offensive linemen on the Bulldog squad. In fact, my two counterparts have yet to even select a player from what is recognized as maybe the most important unit in football (edit: until Dash chose Wilson with his sixth pick). Besides probably Alabama’s Ross Pierschbacher, Gaillard is arguably the top center in the SEC and should have a fine season in 2018 before moving onto the NFL.

Anthony Dasher—Isaiah Wilson, OL: It’s hard to run the ball without an offensive line, so let’s get started by putting big fella Isaiah Wilson up front and center. Wilson will go into fall camp as the starter at right tackle after lining up there the entire spring, and if he continues to improve like we’re told he has, he is a future All-SEC performer.

rdfdawg84—Richard LeCounte, DB: Again, I went with an "upside" pick by selecting the uber-athletic safety, Richard LeCounte, from Liberty County. Based on spring reports, it appears Kirby Smart was really riding LeCounte hard—and that's for good reason. I feel LeCounte's potential to emerge as an elite playmaker on our defense is very high. Therefore, this pick will give me a dynamic safety in the backfield who will make a lot of plays while providing some over-the-top support for my young secondary.