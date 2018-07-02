Round Six Recap: Patrick Garbin chose whom he felt was a relatively easy pick in Lamont Gaillard—the second offensive lineman chosen in the entire draft, and the second picked by Patrick. Anthony Dasher added the third offensive lineman with Isaiah Wilson, an unproven big man yet one with tremendous potential. Finally, rdfdawg34 went with an “upside” pick in Richard LeCounte, a defensive back fully capable to emerge as an elite player.

For the UGASports Mock Draft , the three rosters are taking shape with mostly strengths, but, perhaps evident are even some weaknesses. With subscriber rdfdawg34 , and team writers Dash and Patrick, pressing on, we're (only) more than one-fourth the way from concluding the draft of current Georgia football players/coaches.

rdfdawg84—Cade Mays, OL: With offensive tackle options looking slim, I felt Cade Mays fit a need to establish a very respectable offensive line. Also, based on reports from the spring, the five-star signee from Knoxville, Tenn., has been pushing Isaiah Wilson to the limit to claim the vacant right tackle job. In Mays, I also have an elite talent with a nasty attitude to boot, which will begin to set the tone for the team I'm looking to establish.

Anthony Dasher—Monty Rice, LB: It’s time to give my defense some more love after taking D’Andre Walker in the first round. Monty Rice is a prototypical middle linebacker, who is expected to be a huge asset for the Bulldogs this fall. He may not post the same numbers as his predecessor, Roquan Smith, but I’ll predict right now he will lead Georgia in tackles made in 2018.

Patrick Garbin—Natrez Patrick, LB: Having selected a player each at the defensive line and secondary units, I decided I needed a linebacker; therefore, I chose the best one I felt remained at the position in Natrez Patrick. Besides D’Andre Walker, Patrick is Georgia’s top draft-eligible linebacker, and, of the Bulldog linebackers remaining in the UGASports draft, he’s the only one who last season graded out at least 70.0 or higher (71.1) while playing at least 300 snaps (according to Pro Football Focus). Like my fifth-round pick, Jonathan Ledbetter, Patrick certainly has had more than his fair share of off-the-field issues; however, also like the aforementioned, I expect who should be the Bulldogs’ starting Mike linebacker this season to step up on and off the field as a senior in a leadership role.