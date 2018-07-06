Ticker
UGASports Mock Draft—Round Nine

Patrick Garbin • UGASports.com
@PatrickGarbin
Team & Research Writer

Now, the teams are really starting to take shape in the inaugural UGASports Mock Draft. Subscriber rdfdawg34, and team writers Dash and Patrick, have established a clear identity for their respective teams already—but how the middle rounds are filled will determine a lot.

Round Eight Recap: In need of his first wide receiver, Patrick selected whom he felt was perhaps Georgia’s third-best at the position in J.J. Holloman. Dash added Walter Grant to pair up with D’Andre Walker to feature in his linebacking unit the Bulldogs’ two starting outside linebackers. Finally, rdfdawg34 went with another “upside” pick, selecting true freshman Brenton Cox, or whom he felt is going to be contending for serious playing time with the possibility of winning the Sam linebacker job.

Jay Hayes, a graduate transfer from Notre Dame, the 27th overall pick of the inaugural UGASports Mock Draft.
rdfdawg84—Ben Cleveland, OL: I felt with picking Ben Cleveland, it's time to get a nasty road-grader for my offense whose best football is in front of him. One can argue no player progressed as much as Cleveland did last year. While improvement is needed, he gives my interior running game a boost and will match up well against some of the bigger and better interior linemen in the SEC.

Anthony Dasher—DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle, DL: DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle had a great spring and is ready to re-establish himself as a consistent contributor on the defensive line. Not only does he bring experience, but great size (310 pounds); plus, he’s hungry to make his senior season one to remember. He’ll fit in nicely on my defensive front.

Patrick Garbin—Jay Hayes, DL: I feel fortunate to grab Jay “If You Can’t Beat Them, Join Them” Hayes this late in the draft. There’s a reason why Kirby Smart and company went after the graduate transfer from Notre Dame. He comes from a big-time program, has plenty of experience, and plays a position of need for Georgia. I think he’ll replace Trenton Thompson to pair with Tyler Clark, giving the Bulldogs a dynamic duo as three-technique linemen. Starting all 13 of Notre Dame’s games last season, Hayes’ 80.9 overall grade (Pro Football Focus) was not only second-best among Fighting Irish defensive linemen, but is the third-highest of Georgia’s returning defensive players, trailing only Deandre Baker and Jonathan Ledbetter.

UGASports Mock Draft
ROUND rdfdawg34 Anthony Dasher Patrick Garbin

First

QB- Jake Fromm

LB- D'Andre Baker

QB- Justin Fields

Second

DB- Deandre Baker

RB- D'Andre Swift

OL- Andrew Thomas

Third

DL- Tyler Clark

QB- Mecole Hardman

Kick- Rodrigo Blankenship

Fourth

DL- Julian Rochester

WR- Terry Godwin

DB- J.R. Reed

Fifth

WR- Riley Ridley

TE- Isaac Nauta

DL- Jonathan Ledbetter

Sixth

DB- Richard LeCounte

OL- Isaiah Wilson

OL- Lamont Gaillard

Seventh

OL- Cade Mays

LB- Monty Rice

LB- Natrez Patrick

Eighth

LB- Brenton Cox

LB- Walter Grant

WR- J.J. Holloman

Ninth

OL- Ben Cleveland

DL- DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle

DL- Jay Hayes
