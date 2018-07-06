Round Eight Recap: In need of his first wide receiver, Patrick selected whom he felt was perhaps Georgia’s third-best at the position in J.J. Holloman. Dash added Walter Grant to pair up with D’Andre Walker to feature in his linebacking unit the Bulldogs’ two starting outside linebackers. Finally, rdfdawg34 went with another “upside” pick, selecting true freshman Brenton Cox, or whom he felt is going to be contending for serious playing time with the possibility of winning the Sam linebacker job.

Now, the teams are really starting to take shape in the inaugural UGASports Mock Draft . Subscriber rdfdawg34 , and team writers Dash and Patrick, have established a clear identity for their respective teams already—but how the middle rounds are filled will determine a lot.

rdfdawg84—Ben Cleveland, OL: I felt with picking Ben Cleveland, it's time to get a nasty road-grader for my offense whose best football is in front of him. One can argue no player progressed as much as Cleveland did last year. While improvement is needed, he gives my interior running game a boost and will match up well against some of the bigger and better interior linemen in the SEC.



Anthony Dasher—DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle, DL: DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle had a great spring and is ready to re-establish himself as a consistent contributor on the defensive line. Not only does he bring experience, but great size (310 pounds); plus, he’s hungry to make his senior season one to remember. He’ll fit in nicely on my defensive front.



Patrick Garbin—Jay Hayes, DL: I feel fortunate to grab Jay “If You Can’t Beat Them, Join Them” Hayes this late in the draft. There’s a reason why Kirby Smart and company went after the graduate transfer from Notre Dame. He comes from a big-time program, has plenty of experience, and plays a position of need for Georgia. I think he’ll replace Trenton Thompson to pair with Tyler Clark, giving the Bulldogs a dynamic duo as three-technique linemen. Starting all 13 of Notre Dame’s games last season, Hayes’ 80.9 overall grade (Pro Football Focus) was not only second-best among Fighting Irish defensive linemen, but is the third-highest of Georgia’s returning defensive players, trailing only Deandre Baker and Jonathan Ledbetter.