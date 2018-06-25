Round Three Recap: Subscriber rdfdawg34 selected defensive lineman Tyler Clark, giving him, along with cornerback Deandre Baker, arguably the top two defenders from the Georgia squad. With really no viable quarterbacks to choose from, Anthony Dasher went old-school, selecting Mecole Hardman as his signal-caller to engineer what promises to be a run-oriented offense. Finally, Patrick Garbin decided to make somewhat of a strategic move by selecting placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship, or essentially the Bulldogs’ lone proven and experienced kicker.

Patrick Garbin—J.R. Reed, DB: After not having selected a defensive player through three rounds, I really had no choice but to choose a Georgia defender. And, with D’Andre Walker, Deandre Baker, and Tyler Clark having already been chosen, I decided to select who I felt was the best available Bulldog defensive player—strong safety J.R. Reed. Virtually an unknown this time a year ago, Reed started all 15 games for Georgia, and played the most snaps of any Bulldog defender. Whereas Baker did not allow a touchdown when he was targeted last season, Reed wasn’t too far off, allowing a touchdown only 3.1 percent of the time when targeted. This season—or, at least the preseason—besides Baker, and a little for Walker, Reed is really the only other Georgia defensive player receiving any kind of first-team All-SEC recognition.

Anthony Dasher—Terry Godwin, WR: The way I see it, I require all the playmakers I can get, and the veteran Terry Godwin fits my needs perfectly. Godwin has developed into a fine perimeter blocker, and we all know he can catch the ball. Heck, with my ground-oriented offense, he could rotate with Mecole Hardman as my “Wild Dawg” quarterback. Either way, Godwin knows what to do when he gets the ball in his hands and I’m glad he’s on my team.

rdfdawg84—Julian Rochester, DL: With this selection, I'm looking for Julian Rochester to really capitalize on the potential he had coming out of high school as a high-ranking 4-star prospect. With a player like Rochester, we knew it would take him some time to reach his full potential as he was very out of shape coming out of McEachern High School; however, he has put in the work and really transformed his body. This is the year I predicted he would really stand out and show what he is capable of. I expect Rochester to take on the double teams and clog up the running lanes similar to what John Atkins did last year. Also, adding a player like him gives some help to my previous draft pick, Tyler Clark, and will allow for my linebackers to run around and make plays.