Round Four Recap: After selecting two offensive players and his kicker, Patrick Garbin chose whom he felt was the best available defender, defensive back J.R. Reed. Anthony Dasher continued to add playmakers to his squad by choosing receiver Terry Godwin. Finally, subscriber rdfdawg84 selected his third defensive player in a row, including two linemen—the only two defensive linemen taken thus far in the draft—in Julian Rochester.

rdfdawg84—Riley Ridley, WR: With Terry Godwin and Mecole Hardman off the board, this is my next logical pick. My first-round pick, Jake Fromm, will need a dependable target to throw to and, in Riley Ridley, I feel I now have that. Ridley is a potential breakout player in 2018 after coming off a fantastic performance in the National Championship Game. He also does a fantastic job of blocking on the perimeter, which will be a valuable asset to the offense I'm looking to build.

Anthony Dasher—Isaac Nauta, TE: Like I said, I need playmakers, including a tight end, and Isaac Nauta is the most experienced of the bunch. Nauta is a much better receiver than we’ve seen so far, and will be another receiving weapon when my quarterback does throw the ball. He’ll also be a valuable blocker for all my jet sweeps and option runs. Seriously, Nauta has the potential to be one of the best tight ends in the SEC. Anyone would want him on their team.

Patrick Garbin—Jonathan Ledbetter, DL: Choosing who I felt was the best available defender in the last round, I nearly selected Jonathan Ledbetter over J.R. Reed; therefore, I consider myself fortunate the former is still available five picks later. One of the best defensive ends in the SEC entering this season, Ledbetter played the most snaps in 2017 of all Georgia defensive linemen. His 79.2 pass rush grade, according to Pro Football Focus, was the best of all Bulldog defenders a year ago. Since maturing and overcoming some personal problems, Ledbetter has proven to be a force to be reckoned with—and such will be even more evident in 2018 as the senior plays his final season as a Bulldog before embarking on an NFL career.