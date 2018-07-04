Round Seven Recap: With offensive linemen starting to go fast in the draft, rdfdawg34 picked up freshman Cade Mays to establish his offensive front. Dash added his second linebacker to join first-round selection D’Andre Baker at the unit. Finally, Patrick also selected a linebacker in Natrez Patrick, who should start at the “Mike” position this fall, while hopefully providing a leadership role.

Patrick Garbin—J.J. Holloman, WR: Having yet to pick a wide receiver—and we each need three of them by the end of the draft—I needed to choose one, and pronto. With Mecole Hardman, Terry Godwin, and Riley Ridley having already been selected, I went with whom I felt was the best remaining receiver in J.J. Holloman. Appearing in just five games last season, catching only one pass, Holloman might seem like a “has potential” pick more than anything else; however, I saw enough of him during spring drills—and call me impressed. He’s 6-foot-2 and more than 200 pounds, has speed, and tremendous leaping ability. I think Holloman is probably the most talented player at Georgia’s X-receiver slot, and wouldn’t be surprised if he’s starting at the position by the end of September. Plus, he should be a mainstay on special teams. It’s been a long time since there was a Bulldog who made 25+ receptions in a season following a year whereby he made only one catch (Leonard Pope, 2003-2004)—that is, until Holloman accomplishes the feat in 2018.

Anthony Dasher—Walter Grant, LB: With D’Andre Walker on one side, I figured I might as well get his fellow starter at outside linebacker and line him up on the opposite end. I love the athleticism I’m putting together on the defensive side, as the rangy Grant will certainly make his share of big plays for my team just like he will for the Bulldogs this fall.

rdfdawg84—Brenton Cox, LB: With another "upside" pick, I feel like I am getting a player who is going to be contending for some serious playing time with the possibility of winning a job at the Sam linebacker position. With Cox enrolling early and learning the ropes, I feel I am getting a guy who is going to step right in for my team and play well above his classification as a true freshman. Also, the former five-star has great size at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, which will allow me some versatility and ability to have Cox put his hand in the ground in certain situations.