Patrick Garbin—Luke Ford, TE: Since Dash and rdfdawg34 chose their tight ends, Isaac Nauta and Charlie Woerner, respectively, in the fairly early rounds of the draft, I’ve known for a while that I’d be choosing a tight end with my final pick—and I’ve known exactly who at the position I’d be taking, as well, true freshman Luke Ford. Of Georgia’s five most prominent tight ends on the roster, Ford might very well have the most potential of them all. First off, I like his size. At 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, Ford is the largest of the Bulldogs’ tight ends. Secondly, not only was he the No. 1-rated player in Illinois—the only time a tight end has been the top prospect coming out of that state—but, as the No. 42 overall prospect for the 2018 class, there have been only 13 tight ends for the entirety of the Rivals era to rank higher than him. Finally, after knowing for approximately a month who I was going to select with my final pick, Ford has only supported my selection by appearing to me as one of the most impressive at his position during fall camp.

Anthony Dasher—Brooks Buce, Kicker: Before anyone asks, “Brooks who?” you need to take a look at Brooks Buce’s resume. A preferred walk-on a season ago, Buce starred at Greater Atlanta Christian, converting 12 of 17 field goals, including a long of 54 yards. He had 63 touchbacks his junior year, as well. If something were ever to happen to Rodrigo Blankenship, the Dawgs would not hesitate to put Buce in the game.

rdfdawg34—James Coley, Coach: This was a tough decision as Dash and Patrick really put me in a tough spot; however, after much deliberation, I decided to go with James Coley as the leader of my team. Coley is a smooth talker and comes off as a guy who really has confidence and command in what he does and how he conducts himself. I also like the fact he has experience as an offensive coordinator and has been promoted from within since his time at Georgia, which shows he has impressed a head coach who only demands the best. With Coley, I have a great offensive mind, a motivator, and a coach who does a fantastic job recruiting a tough area (South Florida), which tells me all I need to know about his work ethic and ability to lead. In conclusion, the deciding factor in choosing James Coley as my head coach was the opportunity he had to be the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M. I've always gravitated towards coaches everyone else wants, and he is in high demand. After much thought, I think I ended up with the best man regardless of when I drafted him, and couldn't be happier with this selection.

NEXT UP: In the next couple of days, be on the lookout for the final posting of this year’s UGASports Mock Draft, whereby subscribers will have the opportunity to vote on which of the Bulldog squads below is the superior of the three.