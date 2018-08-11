Round 22 Recap: Selecting the second assistant in the draft, Patrick added the Bulldogs’ invaluable offensive line coach, Sam Pittman. Dash added the fourth member of his young secondary, which already included Deangelo Gibbs, Otis Reese, and Eric Stokes, by selecting Latavious Brini. Finally, with the 66th overall pick, rdfdawg34 chose the running back he had wanted all along since the start of the draft, Elijah Holyfield.

rdfdawg34—Kenyon Richardson, LB: I know this pick may catch some off guard; however, at this point in the draft, I had to go with needs. While Kenyon Richardson has yet to make a big impression in Athens, it appeared he was beginning to make a move in the spring based on the published reports by the fine staff at UGASports, and I see zero reason why that changes in the fall. Richardson has a very valuable skill set of pass-rushing ability, which is something desperately needed to finish off my defensive squad. While not a "sexy" pick, he is the best available player on the board at my position of need and a guy who I feel is overshadowed by the elite talent Georgia has bought in at linebacker. Bottom line, Richardson has experience in the program and appears to be snagging some first-team reps in situation pass-rushing drills, which tells me he is gaining the trust of the coaching staff. Instead of going with popular opinion, I will side with the coaches on this one and add Richardson to what I feel is a very good defense.

Anthony Dasher—Sean Fogarty, OL: With only one more spot to fill on my offensive line, I’ve got no trouble putting Savannah State-transfer Sean Fogarty here. One, he’s the only offensive lineman of name left, but he was running second-team center for the Dawgs last fall, as well. Although Fogarty currently appears to be No. 3 at the position with the emergence of Warren Ericson, he’s certainly still a capable player.

Patrick Garbin—Tommy Bush, WR: With my receiving corps already featuring J.J. Holloman on one side and Ahkil Crumpton in the slot, I needed a tall wideout on the outside. Therefore, I selected true freshman Tommy Bush, who not only is the tallest Bulldog receiver of the 23 on the roster, but happens to also be one of the most impressive newcomers I’ve observed thus far in the early stages of UGA’s fall camp. Although the Bulldogs are stacked at receiver for 2018, including two other incoming wideouts—Demetris Robertson and Kearis Jackson—who were rated higher than Bush in high school, the native of Schertz, Texas, will assuredly see playing time this season. He’s too talented not to. From what I’ve witnessed, Bush’s combination of size, speed, and route running is uncanny and, in my opinion, he’s a future star in the making.