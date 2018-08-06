rdfdawg34—Tyler Simmons, WR: I have been waiting for Tyler Simmons to break out and this season, in my opinion, will be it. With Riley Ridley and Matt Landers lining up on the outside at receiver for my team, I feel Simmons has the ability to be a great slot receiver in my offense. His speed will give my offense a dynamic receiver needed to compliment the physicality my previous picks bring to the position.

Anthony Dasher—Eric Stokes, DB: Eric Stokes redshirted as a true freshman, but has had his moments, and comes into this season ready to make a contribution in the Bulldogs’ secondary. One of the team's fastest players, the former track star I'm told greatly improved his coverage skills over the spring and will be in the mix to be part of the rotation at cornerback. There’s lots of potential here. I'll take him.

Patrick Garbin—James Cook, RB: With D’Andre Swift taken early in the draft by Dash (and Zamir White later being picked as a wide receiver), I hesitated to choose a running back—that is, until now, when I selected the one remaining who I felt had the most potential, James Cook. For one, besides White, Cook was the only other running back currently on the roster who was a five-star prospect according to Rivals. Secondly, I believe my pick at running back will eventually establish himself as the best of the entire unit in pass receiving. Finally, there was yesterday—the Fan Day open scrimmage, or the first time we all had a chance to witness Cook in Red and Black—and he certainly did not disappoint. The freshman from Miami, Fla., can cut on a dime, showed consistent burst and shiftiness, and will undoubtedly be a rather elusive weapon out of the backfield for my offense.