Round 19 Recap: Believing he was the best true freshman inside linebacker for the Bulldogs, rdfdawg34 selected Channing Tindall, adding to his linebacking unit already consisting of Brenton Cox and Tae Crowder. Looking to fill out his defensive line, Dash chose freshman Jordan Davis after moving David Marshall from the line to linebacker. Finally, Patrick finished off his defensive secondary, which already featured J.R. Reed, Tyson Campbell, and Tyrique McGhee, by picking Georgia’s largest defensive back, cornerback Ameer Speed.

Patrick Garbin—Michael Barnett, DL: Needing to finish out my defensive line, and with only a few at the unit remaining in the draft, I selected the one who I felt would compliment Jonathan Ledbetter and Jay Hayes best, junior Michael Barnett. Although he has seen limited playing time since he arrived on campus in 2015, Barnett “quietly” appeared in each of the Bulldogs’ final 10 games of last season (after playing in just two of the first five), and made a couple of solo tackles in each of back-to-back games against Kentucky and Georgia Tech. It wasn’t that long ago that the four-star defender came to Georgia considered one of the top 15 prospects at his position in the nation. With the Bulldogs entering 2018 somewhat thin at defensive line, I certainly see Barnett as part of the group's rotation this year, and perhaps he could even have a breakout campaign as his potential is finally realized.

Anthony Dasher—Mel Tucker, Coach: I need a proven coach to lead my squad and there’s nobody better to do so than Mel Tucker, one of the best defensive coordinators in the SEC. Tucker will make sure my defense plays lights out.

rdfdawg34—Warren Ericson, OL: At this point in the draft, I had to go with my biggest need and that was finishing out my offensive line. Based on multiple reports from spring practice, Warren Ericson really impressed the staff and appears ready to position himself for some snaps this fall. Also, it appears Ericson really has the skill set to be the future at the center position and, therefore, will be the perfect player to finish out my offensive line.