Round 18 Recap: Patrick finished off choosing his offensive line by picking the lone remaining tackle in the draft, redshirt freshman Owen Condon. It was Christmas in July for Dash as he grabbed five-star receiver Demetris Robertson as soon as the Cal transfer became officially part of the Georgia team. Finally, rdfdawg34 selected only his second Bulldog at linebacker—a position where there is actually a surplus to choose from—with Tae Crowder, joining previously picked Brenton Cox.

rdfdawg34—Channing Tindall, LB: Consider me stoked at this point to take Channing Tindall off the board. In my opinion, I feel Tindall may be the best true freshman inside linebacker on the team. When I watch him, I see a player who runs really well and has extremely good instincts. Tindall seems to not make many mistakes and finds his way to the football quickly. With the skill set he possesses, I fully expect Tindall to be a player who contributes very early and, therefore, will play a huge role on my defense.

Anthony Dasher—Jordan Davis, DL: It’s time to fill out my defensive line, so I’m going with the big man, Jordan Davis. We all saw Davis throwing around 380 pounds like it was nothing, and he will do wonders for my defensive line. To get him in, I had to move David Marshall from the defensive line to linebacker; nevertheless, when you’re stockpiling talent, you do what you have to do.

Patrick Garbin—Ameer Speed, DB: Similar to Georgia’s linebacking unit, there’s a surplus of players available in the Bulldog secondary, as well. And, needing to complete my group of defensive backs, which already featured J.R. Reed, Tyson Campbell, and Tyrique McGhee, I decided to pick who I undoubtedly felt was the best remaining in the group, cornerback Ameer Speed. First off, you have to love Speed’s size. At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, he’s the largest of the 19 defensive backs on Georgia’s current roster. Secondly, playing in 11 games last season while recording five tackles as a true freshman, he has experience. Finally, after seeing reps as the second-team right cornerback during the spring despite the unit’s tremendous depth, Speed will compete during fall camp for playing time in 2018. Don’t sleep on Ameer Speed. After likely being a contributor to the Bulldogs on defense this season, he very well could be starting by his junior year.