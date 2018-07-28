Round 17 Recap: To avoid getting left out in the cold at the offensive line position, rdfdawg34 added his fourth player of the five at the unit with D’Marcus Hayes. Dash finished out his defensive line, which already included Jordan Davis and DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle, by selecting Devonte Wyatt. Finally, Patrick finished his linebacking group—a unit he believes could very well be the best of the three teams—by choosing Quay Walker to join Natrez Patrick, Adam Anderson, and Robert Beal.

With only seven selections each remaining, including today, Round 18, for subscriber rdfdawg34 , and team writers, Dash and Patrick, the selectors begin to round out their teams in the inaugural UGASports Mock Draft . But first, a recap of Round 17.

Patrick Garbin—Owen Condon, OL: With just two scholarship offensive linemen remaining in the draft—a tackle and a center—and I need a tackle to finish off my unit of Andrew Thomas, Lamont Gaillard, Justin Shaffer, and Netori Johnson, I really had no other option but to choose tackle Owen Condon. Nevertheless, although Condon is one of the most unheralded players on the Georgia squad, offensive line coach Sam Pittman has always seemed very positive about the Oklahoma native. He’s a lengthy 6-foot-7 and, if he can continue to add weight, he could very well see playing time as a reserve this season as only a redshirt freshman. In fact, from what we hear, don’t be surprised if Georgia begins fall camp next week with Condon as the top reserve at left tackle behind Andrew Thomas, but in front of D’Marcus Hayes.

Anthony Dasher—Demetris Robertson, WR: Merry Christmas to me. For those wondering how in the world Demetris Robertson could fall all the way to Round 18, the answer is simple: When we made our picks, there was still no word if the Cal transfer was officially part of the team. Once he was, I jumped all over him like a dog on a bone. No, we don’t yet know if Robertson will be allowed to play this fall, but I’m willing to take the chance that he will. Athletes like this don’t come around often and I wasn’t about to let him slip by.

rdfdawg34—Tae Crowder, LB: At this point in the draft, my linebacker group is very slim; however, if there is one group on defense where I have a surplus to choose from, it's this group. From all accounts, Tae Crowder has earned some rave reviews for his progress and, per Roquan Smith, was considered a player to watch in this unit. With that said, count me as one that will take his word for it, which is validation and reason for my pick. Also, Crowder has the size and speed I'm looking for on defense, and has some experience at the position after moving there from running back. With playing time available this year, I truly feel Crowder will make an impression and take advantage of the playing time that's up for grabs.





Going forward, instead of displaying a table of the teams’ selections by round like before, presented is each squad’s player lineup by position: