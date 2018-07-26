Round 16 Recap: Patrick began the round by adding his fourth of the required five offensive linemen with the unproven, yet talented, Netori Johnson. Dash added his fourth offensive lineman, as well, selecting “road-grader” and true freshman Trey Hill. Finally, subscriber rdfdawg34 wrapped up his defensive secondary by selecting a sophomore who should see significant playing time in 2018, William Poole.

As rdfdawg34 , and team writers, Dash and Patrick, begin to near the end of the inaugural UGASports Mock Draft , one of the teams—maybe two—have already started to distance itself from the others—at least, as conveyed by a subscriber or two on The Dawgvent. Nonetheless, we begin Round 17—but first, a recap of the previous round.

rdfdawg34—D’Marcus Hayes, OL: While I know this sounds like a reach to some, I don’t have many options left regarding the offensive line; therefore, D’Marcus Hayes was really my only chance to avoid getting left out in the cold. While Hayes is considered an after-thought on a line stacked with blue-chip talent, he could potentially be a player who "turns the corner" and finds his way into the rotation. At 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, Hayes has the perfect size and may make the adjustment after a redshirt year in 2017. Also, having him on my team will give me a little bit of experience, allowing me to plug in a player with a year under his belt rather than going with another true freshman.

Anthony Dasher—Devonte Wyatt, DL: It’s time to finish out my defensive line, and I love getting Devonte Wyatt in Round 17. A very athletic defensive lineman, Wyatt may still have a little to learn but he’s going to find some opportunities playing for the Bulldogs this fall. He has excellent potential according to his position coach, Tray Scott—and that’s good enough for me.

Patrick Garbin—Quay Walker, LB: As we near the end of the draft, the three teams will have no choice but to make some selections of those who’ll hardly play—if at all—or true freshmen who’ll likely redshirt. Therefore, I feel this late in the draft, it’s almost a steal in getting Quay Walker—a true freshman linebacker who’ll undoubtedly play this season, and perhaps even push some upperclassmen for playing time. Entering fall camp, besides D’Andre Walker at one of the outside spots, what other linebacker position for the Bulldogs is truly, absolutely nailed down shut? Although Georgia signed a top-notch group of linebackers in its 2018 class, Walker is really the lone one who is a hybrid—a linebacker who can play both on the inside and outside. In drafting the near-five-star prospect from Cordele, Ga., I not only feature a somewhat large linebacker with cat-like quickness, but also close out my position group (already consisting of Natrez Patrick, Robert Beal, and Adam Anderson)—and I’ll go ahead and say it—with what will probably be the best linebacking unit, especially when it comes to potential or “upside,” of the three teams.