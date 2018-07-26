Ticker
football

UGASports Mock Draft—Round 17

Patrick Garbin • UGASports.com
@PatrickGarbin
Team & Research Writer

As rdfdawg34, and team writers, Dash and Patrick, begin to near the end of the inaugural UGASports Mock Draft, one of the teams—maybe two—have already started to distance itself from the others—at least, as conveyed by a subscriber or two on The Dawgvent. Nonetheless, we begin Round 17—but first, a recap of the previous round.

Round 16 Recap: Patrick began the round by adding his fourth of the required five offensive linemen with the unproven, yet talented, Netori Johnson. Dash added his fourth offensive lineman, as well, selecting “road-grader” and true freshman Trey Hill. Finally, subscriber rdfdawg34 wrapped up his defensive secondary by selecting a sophomore who should see significant playing time in 2018, William Poole.

OL D'Marcus Hayes, the 49th overall pick of the inaugural UGASports Mock Draft.

rdfdawg34—D’Marcus Hayes, OL: While I know this sounds like a reach to some, I don’t have many options left regarding the offensive line; therefore, D’Marcus Hayes was really my only chance to avoid getting left out in the cold. While Hayes is considered an after-thought on a line stacked with blue-chip talent, he could potentially be a player who "turns the corner" and finds his way into the rotation. At 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, Hayes has the perfect size and may make the adjustment after a redshirt year in 2017. Also, having him on my team will give me a little bit of experience, allowing me to plug in a player with a year under his belt rather than going with another true freshman.

Anthony Dasher—Devonte Wyatt, DL: It’s time to finish out my defensive line, and I love getting Devonte Wyatt in Round 17. A very athletic defensive lineman, Wyatt may still have a little to learn but he’s going to find some opportunities playing for the Bulldogs this fall. He has excellent potential according to his position coach, Tray Scott—and that’s good enough for me.

Patrick Garbin—Quay Walker, LB: As we near the end of the draft, the three teams will have no choice but to make some selections of those who’ll hardly play—if at all—or true freshmen who’ll likely redshirt. Therefore, I feel this late in the draft, it’s almost a steal in getting Quay Walker—a true freshman linebacker who’ll undoubtedly play this season, and perhaps even push some upperclassmen for playing time. Entering fall camp, besides D’Andre Walker at one of the outside spots, what other linebacker position for the Bulldogs is truly, absolutely nailed down shut? Although Georgia signed a top-notch group of linebackers in its 2018 class, Walker is really the lone one who is a hybrid—a linebacker who can play both on the inside and outside. In drafting the near-five-star prospect from Cordele, Ga., I not only feature a somewhat large linebacker with cat-like quickness, but also close out my position group (already consisting of Natrez Patrick, Robert Beal, and Adam Anderson)—and I’ll go ahead and say it—with what will probably be the best linebacking unit, especially when it comes to potential or “upside,” of the three teams.

UGASports Mock Draft
ROUND rdfdawg34 Anthony Dasher Patrick Garbin

1st

QB- Jake Fromm

LB- D'Andre Walker

QB- Justin Fields

2nd

CB- Deandre Baker

RB- D'Andre Swift

OL- Andrew Thomas

3rd

DL- Tyler Clark

QB- Mecole Hardman

Kick- Rodrigo Blankenship

4th

DL- Julian Rochester

WR- Terry Godwin

DB- J.R. Reed

5th

WR- Riley Ridley

TE- Isaac Nauta

DL- Jonathan Ledbetter

6th

DB- Richard LeCounte

OL- Isaiah Wilson

OL- Lamont Gaillard

7th

OL- Cade Mays

LB- Monty Rice

LB- Natrez Patrick

8th

LB- Brenton Cox

LB- Walter Grant

WR- J.J. Holloman

9th

OL- Ben Cleveland

DL- DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle

DL- Jay Hayes

10th

Kick- Jake Carmada

OL- Jamaree Salyer

WR- Ahkil Crumpton

11th

DB- Mark Webb

OL- Kendall Baker

DB- Tyson Campbell

12th

TE- Charlie Woerner

DB- Deangelo Gibbs

LB- Robert Beal

13th

OL- Solomon Kindley

LB- David Marshall

DB- Tyrique McGhee

14th

WR- Matt Landers

DB- Otis Reese

OL- Justin Shaffer

15th

DL- Malik Herring

WR- Zamir White

LB- Adam Anderson

16th

DB- William Poole

OL- Trey Hill

OL- Netori Johnson

17th

OL- D'Marcus Hayes

DL- Devonte Wyatt

LB- Quay Walker
