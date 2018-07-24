Round 15 Recap: rdfdawg34 completed his squad’s formidable defensive line by selecting Malik Herring to join Tyler Clark and Julian Rochester. In need of as many playmakers as possible since a receiver is slotted as his quarterback, Dash chose a running back, freshman Zamir White, as one of his three receivers. Finally, Patrick added five-star true freshman Adam Anderson as the third of his four linebackers.

It’s hard to believe we are now two-thirds the way through the inaugural UGASports Mock Draft . We continue on with Round 16 as subscriber rdfdawg34 , and team writers, Dash and Patrick, look to put the finishing touches on their teams. But first, a recap of Round 15.

Patrick Garbin—Netori Johnson, OL: One of the latest true freshmen to arrive on the UGA campus a year ago, Netori Johnson continued to be behind the proverbial 8-ball by dealing with health issues, namely his weight while revealing he had diabetes. Still, after being redshirted last season and getting his weight under control, Johnson remains ultra-talented with tremendous potential. The former high-4-star Rivals100 prospect, who was the No. 4 offensive guard in the 2017 class, has extraordinary athleticism and quickness for his 325-pound frame. Although a likely reserve for Georgia in 2018, Johnson has enough talent to be a starter; therefore, he is a great pickup in the draft considering the dwindling number of scholarship offensive linemen available.

Anthony Dasher—Trey Hill, OL: It’s time to focus on finishing out my offensive line and big Trey Hill is the best road-grader remaining in the draft. Hill made some good impressions as an early enrollee and Sam Pittman loves his potential. The former Houston County standout won’t start for Georgia this fall, and possibly could redshirt due to Georgia’s depth at offensive line—but when it comes to filling out my line, this pick was another no-brainer and I’m thrilled to have him on my team.

rdfdawg34—William Poole, DB: To wrap up my defensive backfield, I am going with a player who I feel can play a variety of positions on the field—William Poole. Poole has been credited for his high football IQ and was able to get some valuable playing time in 2017 despite a highly-seasoned secondary. In 2018, I expect him to make a big jump from year 1 to year 2, and make the most of an opportunity that will be presented due to such a young secondary. Also, Poole has the ability to be a utility player in my defensive backfield, who will allow me to go with a variety of looks for my defense, giving me the advantage against the high-quality offenses I'll encounter.