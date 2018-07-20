Round 14 Recap: Looking for a third offensive lineman, Patrick chose the lone one at the unit with game experience remaining in the draft, Justin Shaffer. Dash was seeking a headhunter for his secondary, and he added one—and one with a bright future in Otis Reese. Finally, by adding 6-foot-5 wideout Matt Landers, rdfdawg34 now has a tough receiving duo to deal with physically on the outside.

rdfdawg34—Malik Herring, DL: To complete my defensive line, I decided to go with a guy whose best football is in front of him—Malik Herring. What really impresses me about Herring, and makes him such an appealing option, is his ability to crack the rotation last year as a true freshman as part of a very seasoned and established defensive line. Last year, Herring’s playing time increased as the season progressed, and it seemed he improved every game in which he played. This year, I expect more of the same, which is why I am adding Herring to a very young and extremely athletic defensive line.

Anthony Dasher—Zamir White, WR: I know, I know, Zamir White is a running back and has a chance to be a damn good one for the Bulldogs. But this is a fantasy draft, and since I have Mecole Hardman at quarterback, my offense is not going to be a passing much in my run-first attack. Therefore, I need to pad my offense with as many playmakers as I can—and White is definitely a playmaker. Kirby Smart hasn’t given official word on when his ACL injury will be cleared, but everything we’ve seen and heard indicates White is getting darn close. I want him on the field for my team, even if he’s playing out of position.

Patrick Garbin—Adam Anderson, LB: I first became overly impressed with five-star Adam Anderson when a “recruiting guy”—one who is undoubtedly one of the best in the business—informed me that if there was just one future NFL All-Pro of Georgia’s 26 signees in its most recent signing class it was, in his opinion, Anderson. In my opinion, Anderson will display such All-Pro potential in year one this season. From what we hear, the outside linebacker is getting bigger and gaining more strength and, although part of a deep unit, he should see a decent bit of playing time as a true freshman. The quick, powerful, and nearly un-blockable Anderson could very well become one of the greatest Bulldog pass-rushers in recent memory.