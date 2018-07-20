Ticker
UGASports Mock Draft—Round 15

Patrick Garbin • UGASports.com
Team & Research Writer

We’re down to only 10 selections remaining for each of our three teams—subscriber rdfdawg34, and team writers Dash and Patrick—as the inaugural UGASports Mock Draft continues with Round 15. But first, a recap of the previous round.

Round 14 Recap: Looking for a third offensive lineman, Patrick chose the lone one at the unit with game experience remaining in the draft, Justin Shaffer. Dash was seeking a headhunter for his secondary, and he added one—and one with a bright future in Otis Reese. Finally, by adding 6-foot-5 wideout Matt Landers, rdfdawg34 now has a tough receiving duo to deal with physically on the outside.

The 44th overall pick of the inaugural UGASports Mock Draft, "wide receiver" Zamir White.

rdfdawg34—Malik Herring, DL: To complete my defensive line, I decided to go with a guy whose best football is in front of him—Malik Herring. What really impresses me about Herring, and makes him such an appealing option, is his ability to crack the rotation last year as a true freshman as part of a very seasoned and established defensive line. Last year, Herring’s playing time increased as the season progressed, and it seemed he improved every game in which he played. This year, I expect more of the same, which is why I am adding Herring to a very young and extremely athletic defensive line.

Anthony Dasher—Zamir White, WR: I know, I know, Zamir White is a running back and has a chance to be a damn good one for the Bulldogs. But this is a fantasy draft, and since I have Mecole Hardman at quarterback, my offense is not going to be a passing much in my run-first attack. Therefore, I need to pad my offense with as many playmakers as I can—and White is definitely a playmaker. Kirby Smart hasn’t given official word on when his ACL injury will be cleared, but everything we’ve seen and heard indicates White is getting darn close. I want him on the field for my team, even if he’s playing out of position.

Patrick Garbin—Adam Anderson, LB: I first became overly impressed with five-star Adam Anderson when a “recruiting guy”—one who is undoubtedly one of the best in the business—informed me that if there was just one future NFL All-Pro of Georgia’s 26 signees in its most recent signing class it was, in his opinion, Anderson. In my opinion, Anderson will display such All-Pro potential in year one this season. From what we hear, the outside linebacker is getting bigger and gaining more strength and, although part of a deep unit, he should see a decent bit of playing time as a true freshman. The quick, powerful, and nearly un-blockable Anderson could very well become one of the greatest Bulldog pass-rushers in recent memory.

UGASports Mock Draft
ROUND rdfdawg34 Anthony Dasher Patrick Garbin

One

QB- Jake Fromm

LB- D'Andre Walker

QB- Justin Fields

Two

DB- Deandre Baker

RB- D'Andre Swift

OL- Andrew Thomas

Three

DL- Tyler Clark

QB- Mecole Hardman

Kick- Rodrigo Blankenship

Four

DL- Julian Rochester

WR- Terry Godwin

DB- J.R. Reed

Five

WR- Riley Ridley

TE- Isaac Nauta

DL- Jonathan Ledbetter

Six

DB- Richard LeCounte

OL- Isaiah Wilson

OL- Lamont Gaillard

Seven

OL- Cade Mays

LB- Monty Rice

LB- Natrez Patrick

Eight

LB- Brenton Cox

LB- Walter Grant

WR- J.J. Holloman

Nine

OL- Ben Cleveland

DL- DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle

DL- Jay Hayes

10

Kick- Jake Camarda

OL- Jamaree Salyer

WR- Ahkil Crumpton

11

DB- Mark Webb

OL- Kendall Baker

DB- Tyson Campbell

12

TE- Charlie Woerner

DB- Deangelo Gibbs

LB- Robert Beal

13

OL- Solomon Kindley

LB- David Marshall

DB- Tyrique McGhee

14

WR- Matt Landers

DB- Otis Reese

OL- Justin Shaffer

15

DL- Malik Herring

WR- Zamir White

LB- Adam Anderson
